A respected Philadelphia Phillies reporter questioned whether a former first-round pick has a future with the franchise.

During a discussion on “The Phillies Show” podcast, PHLY Sports contributor Jim Salisbury wondered if second baseman Bryson Stott has done enough to be on the Phillies amid a second consecutive disappointing season.

“He could be part of that retool. I don’t know if he’s done enough, he probably hasn’t done enough to secure his place as part of the foundation of this team,” said Salisbury. “I would be open to all possibilities to saying goodbye.”

You asked, we answered. Everything from playing time in CF and LF to Justin Crawford to Andrew Painter to Kyle Schwarber’s next contract and more. https://t.co/4AxaBZRO6o — ThePhilliesShow (@ThePhilliesShow) August 8, 2025

Stott enjoyed his best season in 2023 when he slashed .280/.329/.419 with 15 home runs and a 103 OPS+. Many thought he could become a .300 hitter and a top-of-the-order option. Stott served as the leadoff hitter for 38 games this season before the experiment ended with him hitting .228 with a .607 OPS.

He’s regressed significantly at the plate since 2023, posting a .671 OPS and 86 OPS+ in 2024 and a .654 OPS and 79 OPS+ this season. Stott has become a platoon player at this point, posting a .497 OPS and zero home runs against southpaws in 2025. He has a below-average .695 OPS and seven home runs against righties.

“Even if they win the World Series, I hope they are wise enough to realize through the euphoria and the confetti if they win it that this team needs a retool anyway. There’s got to be some change,” Salisbury added.

Stott, who plays Gold Glove-caliber defense, was the 14th-overall pick by the Phillies in the 2019 draft. The Phillies could survive with Stott’s bat if they didn’t already have several bottom-of-the-order hitters in a top-heavy lineup.

Stott is under team control through 2027 and if the Phillies move him, they could potentially get controllable assets in return. Among free agents, the top second baseman on the market would be Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, who has rebounded from an injury-plagued 2024.

The only internal option to replace Stott in 2026 would be Edmundo Soso, who is better suited in a platoon role instead of an everyday player.