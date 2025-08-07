Even though the Philadelphia Phillies added a much-needed right-handed bat at the trade deadline — center fielder Harrison Bader — they could’ve landed a true All-Star slugger, which would’ve required either Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper to move to the outfield full-time. However, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was against that defensive alignment, regardless of how much it would’ve helped the lineup.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Phillies reporter Scott Lauber, the Phillies had talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks for third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who ended up going to the Seattle Mariners for three mid-level prospects.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Lauber reports the talks didn’t get “serious” because acquiring Suarez would’ve meant that Schwarber relinquished the designated hitter spot and moved to left field, or Harper returned to the outfield, with Suarez playing third and Alec Bohm manning first.

“They were open about it,” Dombrowski explained about either player moving to the outfield. “But internally that wasn’t our preference.”

Suarez, a free agent at season’s end, would have formed a daunting top four with Trea Turner, Schwarber and Harper. His addition would have also lengthened the lineup by pushing catcher J.T. Realmuto and right fielder Nick Castellanos down in the order.

Before joining Seattle, Suarez posted an .897 OPS and 36 home runs with the Diamondbacks. It’s unlikely the Phillies would pursue him this offseason.

