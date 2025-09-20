It was supposed to be a night of celebration for Nick Castellanos. The two-time All-Star hit his 250th career home run Friday — his first blast since Aug. 17 and first against a right-handed pitcher since July 23 — going 2-for-3 with three RBI off the bench in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 8-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

However, celebration was the last thing on Castellanos’ mind in the visiting clubhouse afterward as he aired his frustrations about manager Rob Thomson and his reduced role as a platoon player.

Communication Breakdown Reaches Breaking Point

“I don’t really talk to Rob all that often. I play whenever he tells me to play and I sit whenever he tells me to sit,” Castellanos told reporters.

“Communication over the years has been questionable at least in my experience. But also I grew up communicating with somebody like my father which is very blunt, direct and consistent.”

The tension between Castellanos and Thomson isn’t new. The two butted heads earlier this season when the outfielder was benched for a game over alleged inappropriate comments he made after being replaced defensively late in a contest. That June 17 benching ended his consecutive playing streak of 236 games. Castellanos had started all 162 games in 2024.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, “the two were not on good terms before that incident.”

Castellanos is enduring the worst season of his 13-year career. Since the All-Star break, he’s hitting .215 with a .617 OPS and just five home runs. With the Phillies acquiring center fielder Harrison Bader and Max Kepler hitting better in the second half, Castellanos has been relegated to a platoon role, sitting against right-handed starters.

Overall, he’s slashing .255/.299/.411 with a 92 OPS+, 17 home runs and a minus-0.7 bWAR. He’s also rated as one of the worst defensive outfielders in baseball.

Castellanos also suggested to reporters he’s been misled during his Philadelphia tenure. He’s nearing the end of the fourth year of a five-year, $100 million contract.

“There’s just been times where things have been said, and then over the course of the years, I would have expectations, because I would latch on to what’s being said and then the actions would be different and then I’m kind of left, you know, just thinking and whatnot,” he said. “Again, it is what it is. Adapt, do what I can. At the end of the day we’re here to win the World Series.”

With these latest comments, it’s hard to imagine Castellanos returning to Philadelphia in 2026. His name has surfaced in trade rumors throughout his Phillies tenure, and this public airing of grievances may have sealed his fate.