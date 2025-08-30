Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson is showing some tough love as he navigates a crowded outfield, leaving former All-Star Nick Castellanos frustrated with his reduced playing time

During the Phillies’ Friday night 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves, Castellanos was pulled from right field for defensive purposes in the ninth inning. While he did throw out Matt Olson at home earlier in the game, Castellanos ranks as MLB’s worst with minus-11 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs.

This isn’t the first time Thomson has made this move. When the manager replaced Castellanos defensively late in a June game, the two-time All-Star confronted his skipper, leading to a benching the following day.

Thomson’s Message Clear: Team First, Egos Second

Following Friday night’s victory, Castellanos was asked by The Athletic’s Matt Gelb if he was frustrated about being pulled from the field.

“Yes,” Castellanos said, adding he’s handling his changing role “the best I can.”

Nick Castellanos was asked if it’s frustrating to be replaced defensively in the ninth after having a pretty solid game defensively.



“Yes.”



(Via @TimKellySports) pic.twitter.com/GAmsJQKScn — On Pattison (@OnPattison) August 30, 2025

The veteran outfielder — who previously started 236 consecutive games for the Phillies before being benched — has seen his playing time shrink since the trade deadline acquisition of Harrison Bader. Castellanos has started just six of the team’s last eight games.

His offensive production hasn’t helped his cause. He’s slashing .253/.294/.406 with an 89 OPS+, 16 home runs and a minus-1.1 bWAR this season — mediocre numbers for a player earning $20 million a year.

Thomson made his priorities crystal clear after the win, emphasizing that only one thing matters.

“I think we’re all at the point now, where we’re all in, and whatever is best for the team to win a game that night, we’re all in,” Thomson said. “Check your ego at the door, and let’s go.”

The Phillies currently hold a five-game lead over the New York Mets for first place in the National League East. They face the Braves Saturday in the third game of a four-game series.

