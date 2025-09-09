The Phillies “Karen” fan who bullied a father into surrendering a home run ball meant for his 10-year-old son now has a chance to profit from her viral moment — but only if she makes things right.

Sports card company Blowout Cards is offering the unidentified woman $5,000 for the baseball, with one catch: she must apologize and return it to young Lincoln Feltwell, who was celebrating his birthday at last Friday’s Phillies–Marlins game.

“We want that ball signed and inscribed by her — and only her, whoever she is — ‘I’m sorry’ so we can simply give it back to the kid,” Blowout Cards wrote in a blog post. “Our offer is official and the offer is firm.”

Attention Karen :We will you pay $5,000 for the ball we only ask that you autograph it “I’m sorry “ pic.twitter.com/tDcbNs8cwx

Please share we would really like to get this ball to that young fan. — BLOWOUTCARDS (@blowoutcards) September 6, 2025

The incident at LoanDepot Park went viral for all the wrong reasons. After Phillies center fielder Harrison Bader crushed a home run to left field, Drew Feltwell retrieved the ball for his son’s birthday celebration. But their joy was short-lived.

An unidentified woman confronted Feltwell, demanding the ball because the home run had initially hit her before bouncing away. When she couldn’t hold onto it, Feltwell snagged it for Lincoln. The woman then berated Feltwell until he, trying to defuse the situation, handed over the ball.

“Still in disbelief that she walked down there like that,” Feltwell told NBC10. “Just trying to set an example of how to de-escalate a situation in front of my son, I guess.”

Teams Step Up After Viral Incident

The woman drew merciless boos and mockery from surrounding fans, but the story had a silver lining. Both teams rallied around the Feltwell family.

A Marlins staffer delivered goodie bags to Lincoln and his sister, and the family met Bader after the game, where the center fielder presented Lincoln with an autographed bat.

“I wish I had the ball for my son to put in his room next to the bat, but if I had the ball, I probably wouldn’t have gotten the bat, so it worked out fine,” Feltwell said.

The woman remains unidentified, but Blowout Cards’ offer stands — assuming she’s willing to swallow her pride and do the right thing.

