‘I was super impressed’: Phillies insider believes top pitching prospect could help beleaguered bullpen

It’s well known across baseball that the Philadelphia Phillies have a bullpen problem that could hinder their World Series aspirations. However, a team insider believes one top pitching prospect could fill a prominent role in the bullpen.

The Phillies were dealt a damaging blow last week when reliever Jose Alvarado was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a PED. He is scheduled to return in late August but is prohibited from pitching in the postseason this year. Alvarado was 4-1 with seven saves in 20 appearances, posting a 2.70 ERA and striking out 25 in 20 innings before his suspension.

Even with Alvarado’s solid numbers, the Phillies bullpen was struggling. They rank 12th in the NL in ERA at 4.55 and 13th in batting average allowed at .261. Two-time All-Star Jordan Romano has a 7.29 ERA, though it’s been nearly cut in half since his April 19 implosion when he gave up six earned runs to elevate his ERA to 15.26. All-Star reliever Matt Strahm has also struggled since Alvarado was shelved, giving up four earned runs in six appearances for a 6.92 ERA, according to CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr.

The Phillies will most likely address their bullpen situation at the trade deadline, but NBC Sports Philadelphia MLB analyst Ruben Amaro Jr. believes the team could turn to one of their top pitching prospects.

“There’s some guys they have in their system. Mick Abel came up and pitched extraordinarily well,” Amaro told the “Foul Territory” podcast. “That was one of the best games I think I’ve ever seen, pitching wise.”

"Closers don't fall out of trees."



Abel, Philadelphia’s 2020 first-round pick, made his MLB debut on May 18 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, out-dueling Paul Skenes in the Phillies’ 1-0 win. Abel went six shutout innings, striking out nine and allowing just five hits.

Abel was called up for that game after Aaron Nola was placed on the injured list with a sprained right ankle. He was sent back down to Triple-A afterward, but he’s another weapon the Phillies can use.

“I was impressed by the way Abel handled himself,” noted Amaro. “Does he slide into the bullpen at some point and become a possible guy? I don’t know. I like having veteran guys back there who have been through the wars. But, when you have an arm like that, you never know.”

The Phillies also have Andrew Painter on the horizon, who is expected to make his debut this summer. He has a 2.65 ERA and has struck out 32 batters across 28 1/3 innings in four Triple-A starts. Painter will be inserted into the rotation in Philadelphia but could be another bullpen option come October.

“It’s creating depth for them in their starting rotation because they now have [Abel] and maybe Painter later on,” said Amaro. “And so you’re talking about building up quite a bit of depth when Nola comes back.”

Despite the bullpen issues, the Phillies have the best record in baseball at 36-19 for a .655 winning percentage.