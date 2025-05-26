Philadelphia Phillies insider: $172 million pitcher’s ankle injury ‘was worse’ than expected

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, who signed a seven-year, $172 million contract before the 2024 season, won’t be activated from the injured list this Friday after suffering a sprained right ankle. According to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, “Nola’s ankle was worse than he expected.”

The 2018 All-Star didn’t throw a bullpen session during the Phillies’ seven-game road trip because the injury was still bothering him. Gelb reports that Nola will receive treatment Monday and could throw a bullpen session Tuesday before Philadelphia begins a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

However, with Nola not being activated Friday, he might need to make a minor-league rehab start before returning to the rotation.

“I mean, that’s the best-case scenario [not making a minor-league rehab start]. But I just honestly need to see how it feels on the mound first,” Nola told Gelb. “Since I am on the IL, I want to get it right. I want it to feel good and strong again. I want to be able to run and sprint without it even having to be an issue.”

Nola initially sprained his right ankle on May 8 during pregame agility drills when the Phillies were facing the Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field. He went on to make two starts on the injured ankle against the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago Cubs, giving up 13 earned runs, 18 hits and five home runs in 8 2/3 innings. He had his worst outing of the season against the Cubs: 12 hits, three home runs and nine earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Philadelphia placed Nola on the IL on May 16.

The right-hander is having his worst start to a season. He is 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA, 1.510 WHIP and 67 ERA+.