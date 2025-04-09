MLB insider reveals why Philadelphia Phillies didn’t target marquee free agents during offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies have burst out of the gate at 7-3 in their first 10 games, including taking two of three at home from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber has been a force at the plate, blasting five home runs with a 1.255 OPS. Super-utility player Edmundo Sosa has impressed as well, going 11-for-23 with a 1.152 OPS.

Lefty starter Jesus Luzardo, acquired from the Miami Marlins, has delivered immediate dividends with 19 strikeouts in 12 innings while surrendering just two earned runs in his first two starts, both wins.

The reigning National League East champions maintained their core roster and didn’t pursue major free agency additions after another disappointing postseason exit when the New York Mets eliminated them in four games in the NLDS. Philadelphia’s offense struggled throughout the series, scoring just 12 runs (seven in one game), striking out 38 times and batting a meager .186 with a .597 OPS. A primary issue was hitters consistently chasing pitches outside the strike zone.

The Phillies could have revamped their lineup by pursuing Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, Teoscar Hernandez or Anthony Santander, but instead added left-handed bat Max Kepler, who is slashing .172/.333/.345 with one home run early this season.

An MLB insider has now revealed why the Phillies didn’t pursue a marquee free agent.

Phillies front office explains why they didn’t sign top free-agent stars

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Following the season, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski stated he would look to improve the club where needed, and reportedly made All-Stars Alec Bohm and Ranger Suarez available in trade discussions.

But ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that executives struggled to identify positions where significant upgrades were possible.

“As the front office examined its options as the offseason unfolded, it came to a conclusion: It was difficult to find many positions where the roster could be improved,” notes Rogers. “The same feeling was evident in the clubhouse when the team reported to spring training ready to make another run with a group that believes it can get a step further than it has in any of the past three postseasons.”

According to FanGraphs, the Phillies’ 2025 estimated luxury tax payroll stands at $308 million, meaning they’re paying a 110% tax on every dollar over the $301 million threshold. This financial reality has them counting on the core of Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and J.T. Realmuto — all in their 30s — to deliver that elusive World Series title.

“I think the Dodgers have the oldest team [of hitters], so it’s not like you can’t win with older guys, but we’ve all seen how quickly things change for players in their 30s,” Dombrowski told ESPN. “Philadelphia should have some urgency because the future is never promised.”

The roster could look dramatically different next season, with Schwarber and Realmuto headed for free agency and top prospects Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford waiting in the wings. Pitcher Andrew Painter is expected to make his debut in July after missing all of last season following Tommy John surgery.

“We don’t know who is going to be here next year, so who knows — this might be the last chance for us to win with this group,” Harper told ESPN. “We have another great opportunity to do this. Just trying to win that last game.”



