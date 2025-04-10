MLB rumors: Insider provides latest intel on potential Kyle Schwarber extension with Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies could look vastly different this time next year.

All-Stars Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, and Ranger Suarez will hit free agency at season’s end, while young prospects Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford wait in the wings. Top pitching prospect, 22-year-old Andrew Painter, is expected to make his debut this summer after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023.

The Phillies reportedly explored trading Suarez and third baseman Alec Bohm during the offseason. According to reports, Philadelphia sought elite reliever Mason Miller from the Athletics for Bohm and also offered the 2024 All-Star to the Houston Astros, along with Nick Castellanos, for outfielder Kyle Tucker, but neither deal materialized.

While Suarez appears likely to depart after this season, Schwarber and Realmuto’s futures remain uncertain heading into 2026.

In Realmuto’s case, the Phillies lack an internal replacement at catcher, and the upcoming free-agent class at the position is relatively weak. As for Schwarber, he’s developed into one of the most feared hitters in baseball since signing a four-year, $79 million contract before the 2022 season. He’s hit 46, 47, and 38 home runs in his first three seasons with Philadelphia and already has five blasts in the first 11 games of the 2025 campaign.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal recently reported the Phillies offered Schwarber an extension during the offseason, but negotiations stalled after the initial proposal.

Does that mean Schwarber’s time in Philadelphia is nearing its end?

MLB insider shares thoughts about Kyle Schwarber staying with Phillies

Despite talks not resuming, MLB insider Jon Heyman believes Schwarber will ultimately sign an extension with the Phillies.

“I think that’s going to happen. I’m not going to be shocked if that happens. That deal has worked out great for them — four years, $79 million,” noted Heyman. “He’s been really good. He’s a terrific hitter. One of the best in terms of home run by percentage.”

Even though Schwarber will be 33 when the 2026 season begins, he remains one of the premier bats in the league and will attract significant interest if he reaches free agency. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. now off the market after agreeing to a $500 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, Tucker and Schwarber will be the top hitters available this winter.

The Phillies’ estimated luxury tax payroll this season stands at $308 million, according to FanGraphs. Since they’ve exceeded the $301 million tax threshold, the organization will pay a 110% tax on every dollar over the limit. However, their 2026 luxury tax payroll currently sits at $185 million, and with owner John Middleton’s willingness to spend, that figure will rise considerably. Will Schwarber remain on the books next season? His teammates and Phillies fans certainly hope so.