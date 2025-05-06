How much will it cost the Philadelphia Phillies to extend Kyle Schwarber? MLB insider reveals

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Kyle Schwarber’s price tag rises with each home run he launches. The Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter hits free agency after this season, and at 32, he positions himself as one of the premier bats available on the market.

According to previous reporting from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Phillies attempted to extend Schwarber during the offseason, but negotiations stalled after the initial proposal.

Schwarber’s current four-year, $79 million contract signed before the 2022 season now looks like a bargain. He has blasted 142 home runs during his Philadelphia tenure — a mark surpassed only by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with 168 during that span.

The free agent market has shifted considerably with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. staying with the Toronto Blue Jays and securing a $500 million extension. This development leaves Schwarber and Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker as the top offensive players potentially available. (Both New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman can opt out of their deals after the year.)

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan projects Schwarber will command nine figures in his next deal, despite being primarily a designated hitter approaching his mid-30s.

“A designated hitter who’s going to be 33 next Opening Day getting a nine-figure deal? Schwarber is an outlier in so many other respects, so why not here, too? He is terminally productive. He is an exceptional clubhouse leader. Nobody would blink at giving him $25 million a year, and a four-year ask — particularly in a class weak on high-end bats — is eminently reasonable,” writes Passan.

Losing Schwarber would create a substantial void in Philadelphia’s lineup and clubhouse. The Phillies must prioritize extending their team leader, who currently tops the National League with 11 home runs, before he tests the open market.