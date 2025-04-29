Bryce Harper reveals No. 1 team he wanted to sign with in free agency — and it wasn’t Philadelphia Phillies

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies fans might want to avert their eyes. In a candid interview with The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney, Bryce Harper disclosed that when he entered free agency after the 2018 season, the Phillies weren’t his preferred destination.

The two-time National League MVP admitted the Chicago Cubs topped his list of potential landing spots.

“Going into that offseason, they were the No. 1 team on my list,” Harper told The Athletic. “Without a doubt.”

This revelation may sting Phillies fans, but context matters. The Phillies were hardly a premier destination at that time, having missed the postseason for seven straight years heading into 2019. Adding to Chicago’s appeal was Harper’s close friendship with Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

“Fans are going to play with that a little bit,” Harper acknowledged. “I think it’s fun; Kris is definitely a little bit more reserved than I am with that kind of stuff. But I think it was real. For me, it was definitely real, wanting to possibly come here and play.”

Harper added: “It was definitely something that I talked about — wanting to play in Wrigley, wanting to play in Chicago. One of the better meetings I had was with the White Sox on the other side of the city. It just didn’t pan out that way.”

Fortunately for Philadelphia, Harper ultimately signed a 13-year, $330 million contract that transformed the franchise’s trajectory. Now in his seventh season with the team, his impact has been undeniable: a 2021 NL MVP award, 2022 NLCS MVP honors, three consecutive postseason appearances including a World Series berth in 2022, and two All-Star selections.

Harper made sure to emphasize his contentment with how everything unfolded.

“Obviously, I’m extremely happy with where I am in Philadelphia. I would never change it for the world. I love the fan base, city, everything. It’s a blast. But pre-2019, going into free agency, the Cubs were at the top of my list.”