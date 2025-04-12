Top Philadelphia Phillies prospect hits 100 mph in return to minor league mound in over 900 days

Andrew Painter cleared a significant hurdle Friday when the Philadelphia Phillies’ top pitching prospect took the mound for his first minor league game in over 900 days.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, Painter touched 100 mph three times during his outing with Single-A Clearwater Threshers, with his fastball consistently sitting at 98 mph. The appearance marked his first minor league action in 938 days. Painter worked 1⅓ innings before exiting after 37 pitches, striking out three, walking one, and allowing two earned runs.

Andrew Painter touches 💯 mph three times and notches three strikeouts in his 2025 debut!



MLB's No. 7 prospect (@Phillies) logs whiffs on nine of 17 swings for the Single-A @Threshers. pic.twitter.com/h00rN0HOqI — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 11, 2025

In 2023, Painter appeared poised to make the Phillies’ Opening Day roster at just 20 years old. Those plans collapsed after just one spring training start when arm issues led to a shutdown and eventually Tommy John surgery in July of that year.

After missing the entire 2023 and 2024 seasons, Painter began facing live hitting outside of simulated games during last fall’s Arizona Fall League.

The Phillies will carefully monitor Painter through a structured pitch count progression as he works toward a potential big league debut this summer.

“As we’ve said all along, it’s July-ish,” Dave Dombrowski, Phillies president of baseball operations, told The Athletic. “He’ll be pitching innings at the minor-league level before that, but we’re also in a position where I hope we’re pitching well enough that it’s hard for him to get here. Now, does he force his way onto here? I cannot answer that question. Only time will tell.”

Philadelphia’s current rotation features Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker, with Ranger Suarez rehabbing a back injury in the minors. Once Suarez returns, likely later this month, Walker will shift to the bullpen as a long reliever.

If Painter earns a midseason call-up, the Phillies would likely avoid a six-man rotation and instead return Suarez to the bullpen, where he’s previously excelled. Given Painter’s pitch limits, the team might consider piggybacking his starts with Suarez, who made the All-Star team for the first time last year.

For now, the focus remains on building Painter’s arm strength and durability after his extended absence.

“First and foremost is still the concern of his health,” Dombrowski said. “He hasn’t pitched a lot of innings. Health takes precedence in this situation.”

