Is Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Alec Bohm in danger of losing spot in lineup amid slump? Manager Rob Thomson sounds off

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is enduring a brutal start at the plate to begin the 2025 season.

Bohm, an All-Star starter last season, is slashing an abysmal .178/.196/.200, with only eight hits in his first 45 at-bats. He has managed just one extra-base hit and one walk compared to 10 strikeouts, including four whiffs in Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Despite a strong spring training where he hit three home runs and three doubles, Bohm’s production has failed to translate to the regular season.

As Bohm’s offensive woes continue, Phillies fans are growing restless about his spot high in the batting order, arguing he’s taking at-bats away from super-utility player Edmundo Sosa, who has had a sizzling start to the season.

Following Wednesday’s win over the Braves, Phillies manager Rob Thomson addressed the situation head-on.

Phillies manager: I’m sticking with Alec Bohm

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Thomson told reporters he will continue penciling Bohm’s name in the lineup, despite mounting criticism.

“He’s thinking about it,” Thomson told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Lochlahn March regarding how Bohm is handling his early-season issues. “But he’ll get out of it. I mean, this guy was the All-Star third baseman last year in the National League. So I’m not gonna pull the chute on him yet, despite what everybody says.”

Bohm slumped badly in the second half of last season, dealing with a left hand injury that landed him on the injured list. He couldn’t recapture his first-half success when he returned in mid-September. His struggles were so pronounced that he was benched for a game during the NLDS.

The Phillies are counting on Bohm to turn it around if they’re going to make another deep postseason run in 2025.

