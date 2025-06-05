Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo makes unwanted MLB history with back-to-back meltdowns

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

It’s not the history Philadelphia Phillies left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo wanted to make during Thursday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 9-1 loss. According to MLB.com’s Paul Casella, Luzardo became the first player in MLB history to allow at least 20 earned runs in under six innings across two consecutive starts.

He's the first pitcher in MLB history to allow 20+ ER in fewer than 6 IP in a span of 2 starts. — Paul Casella (@Paul_CasellaMLB) June 5, 2025

Luzardo surrendered eight earned runs in 2 1/3 innings against Toronto, while in his previous start, he allowed 12 earned runs in 3 1/3 innings during a 17-7 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Across those 5 2/3 innings, the southpaw has surrendered 21 hits and five walks while striking out just six batters.

The collapse marks a stunning fall for Luzardo, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins in the offseason and emerged as a Cy Young favorite early this season. Through 11 starts, he posted a 2.15 ERA with 75 strikeouts, including back-to-back games with 10 whiffs.

After these two disastrous outings, his ERA has ballooned to 4.46 — a jump of more than two runs.

Luzardo has already surpassed his 2024 innings total, throwing 72 2/3 innings this year compared to 66 2/3 last season with Miami. Elbow tightness and a season-ending lumbar stress reaction limited him to just 12 starts in 2024. He’s made 13 appearances this year.

The cause of Luzardo’s sudden struggles remains unclear, but the Phillies must find answers quickly before his spiral deepens.