Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has turned into the worst player in baseball.

Since the All-Star break, he has the lowest fWAR in the league at minus-0.8. He is slashing just .178/.204/.493 with three home runs and 25 strikeouts in 23 second-half games.

Castellanos’ last six games have been completely abysmal: 1-for-25 with no walks and seven strikeouts.

The #Phillies have a serious Nick Castellanos problem. pic.twitter.com/IJFRSVjK8z — Matt Higgins (@MattHiggins80) August 15, 2025

Castellanos has always been a streaky player during his time with the Phillies, frustrating fans. He will strike out on a pitch down the middle while flailing at sliders six inches off the plate.

He primarily hits fourth (47 games) or fifth (57 games) while hitting sixth 11 times and seventh just once. The reason he doesn’t hit lower is that they already have a handful of nine-hole hitters.

What compounds his offensive struggles is his poor right field defense. Castellanos has minus-13 defensive runs saved this season.

Manager Rob Thomson has stuck by Castellanos through his struggles, but now is the time to act if the Phillies want to return to the World Series and bring a championship back to the franchise for the first time since 2008.

Platooning presents best solution

While fans have called for Castellanos to be benched, that’s not an option with the way their outfield is configured.

The best option would be platooning Castellanos against only left-handed pitchers while Max Kepler, who has struggled most of the season but is slashing .292/.320/.500 with one home run and two doubles against righties, takes on right-handed pitching.

Castellanos has a .692 OPS and 72 strikeouts against right-handed pitchers in 2025, while facing lefties he posts a .723 OPS and 33 strikeouts. Overall, he is slashing .254/.292/.408 with a mediocre 89 OPS+ and 15 home runs.

If Thomson goes that route, Harrison Bader can be the full-time centerfielder as he hits both righties and southpaws equally well, while Brandon Marsh could platoon in left field with Otto Kemp or Weston Wilson.

The Justin Crawford wild card

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Phillies could also go outside-the-box and promote top outfield prospect Justin Crawford to be the full-time left fielder, while platooning Bader and Marsh in center and Castellanos and Kepler in right. Crawford has a .330 average and .850 OPS in 97 Triple-A games, with 20 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 37 stolen bases. He could provide a much-needed jolt to the offense, though one concern is that Crawford doesn’t put the ball in the air much.

Time for tough decisions

While Castellanos would be vehemently against this — he was benched earlier this season for a comment he made to Thomson when lifted for a defensive replacement — feelings need to be set aside for the betterment of the team.

With Castellanos in the fourth season of his five-year, $100 million deal and trade rumors circulating since he joined the Phillies, it won’t be surprising if the team moves on from him this offseason, either via trade or outright release while eating the final $20 million owed.

But before the offseason arrives, they need to solve the Castellanos problem immediately. If they’re unable to do so, their World Series hopes could be dashed.