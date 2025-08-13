Philadelphia Phillies fans are calling foul after the Cincinnati Reds had Kyle Schwarber catch the first pitch from his father and former youth baseball coach before Tuesday night’s game at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds were honoring Schwarber’s father, Greg, and the All-Star’s former youth coach Ron Groh for their involvement with Middie Way Youth Baseball & Softball, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Lochlahn March. Schwarber grew up over 30 miles away from Cincinnati in Middletown, Ohio, and the Reds were his favorite team as a child.

Kyle Schwarber catching the first pitch from his dad 😞 pic.twitter.com/uscN7pTwQW — cam ! (@aokstott) August 12, 2025

Despite the sweet moment between father and son, Phillies fans were not happy with the Reds, deeming it tampering since Schwarber will be a free agent after the season.

Tampering. Death penalty for Reds baseball. — J (@LowCountryEagle) August 12, 2025

Is there a reason for this other than obvious tampering? Like, have his dad & coach done something for the community recently? — PHILLY SISYPHUS (@CaptainHottakes) August 12, 2025

Soft Tampering — JBFazz1213 (@JBFazz1213) August 13, 2025

Adding to fans’ concerns are Schwarber’s previous comments about playing for the Reds. He told The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans that it’s “natural” to think about playing for the team you grew up rooting for.

“I’ve always said that at some point in your career, if you would ask the childhood Kyle what team you’d like to play for, it would be Cincinnati,” Schwarber said. “I think those are natural thoughts, that it would be appealing. But you never know what happens in free agency. Going through it a couple of times now, it’s an interesting scenario.”

Schwarber is having an MVP-caliber season in the final year of his $79 million deal signed before the 2022 season. He has easily outproduced his contract, blasting 173 home runs in four seasons with Philadelphia, including three 40-home-run campaigns. He could command $30 million or more on the open market this offseason.

