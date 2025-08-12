The Philadelphia Phillies got an absolute steal signing Kyle Schwarber to a four-year, $79 million deal ahead of the 2022 season. Since then, he’s become one of the game’s most-feared sluggers, hitting 173 home runs in four seasons with Philadelphia, including three 40-homer campaigns — he’s currently tied for the NL lead with 42.

Now, as he’s having an MVP-caliber season, Schwarber will be cashing in this offseason when he enters free agency and could easily command $30 million annually or more on the open market. But will it be from the Phillies?

During an appearance on MLB Network’s “MLB Now,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was asked about Schwarber’s future with the organization.

“He’s great. I can’t say one bad thing about Kyle Schwarber. He’s a tremendous hitter, clutch hitter, leader in the clubhouse, he’s everything you want with a club,” Dombrowski said. “We’d love to have him back in the organization for years to come.

“No, it probably won’t be easy, but he’s in a situation that he’s shined as a Phillie. The organization loves him, the fans love him and I think he enjoys being part of organization. We’ll wait and see what happens but we’re welcoming him with open arms by all means.”

Schwarber has easily outproduced his current contract and will have numerous suitors this offseason, potentially including his childhood team, the Cincinnati Reds, as he grew up just 30 miles away in Middletown, Ohio.

The Phillies and Schwarber had initial discussions about an extension this past offseason, but talks failed to advance. The three-time All-Star has consistently said he wants to remain in Philadelphia, while owner John Middleton told reporters last month that the organization “will do everything we can to keep him.”

“He is a leader in the clubhouse, he’s a winner, he’s a unique person,” Dombrowski noted. “You’re not just going to pay for that, but he has the ability that he has, plus he brings those intangibles to the club. He was somebody that we thought was very important to the organization.”

If the Phillies lose Schwarber in free agency, it would be a massive blow not only to the lineup but also to the clubhouse, where he’s been the unquestioned leader since arriving. Dombrowski and Middleton would also have to face the wrath of Phillies fans if their MVP candidate gets away.

