MLB insider to Pete Crow-Armstrong: Don’t sign extension with Chicago Cubs right now, ‘your price will only increase’

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly interested in signing 23-year-old Pete Crow-Armstrong to an extension, but a top MLB insider advises against PCA putting pen to paper right now.

The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney reported the Cubs are open to an in-season contract extension with the young center fielder. The two sides exchanged proposals ahead of Chicago’s season-opening Tokyo Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers but tabled discussions.

Crow-Armstrong is having a breakout season for the first-place Cubs and has emerged as a National League MVP contender. He’s playing Gold Glove-caliber defense in center, while posting 14 home runs, 13 doubles, three triples, an .856 OPS, 139 OPS+, and an NL-leading 3.1 bWAR.

There’s plenty of time to get a deal done as Crow-Armstrong won’t be a free agent until after the 2030 season when he’s 28. But The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal doesn’t think it’s wise for the rising star to sign an extension now.

“If I’m PCA, I’m not signing anything right now,” Rosenthal said on the “Foul Territory” podcast. “I’m establishing myself as an elite player.”

Rosenthal explained that there’s less injury risk for position players compared to pitchers when it comes to extensions. He also pointed to Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr., who has suffered two torn ACLs during his career but returned both times.

“My point is, PCA is on the upswing and if you’re PCA, I am quite sure you believe in yourself and you don’t believe this is a fluke and you believe that your price will only increase over time.

“Maybe at some point you sign an extension but I can’t imagine, right now, the Cubs putting forth an offer that would be tempting enough for him to say, ‘You know what? OK, I’ll give up a couple years of free agency and I’ll take my security now.’ No, he’s becoming a star. He is becoming potentially a huge star. And if I’m him, I wait.”

The Cubs originally acquired Crow-Armstrong from the New York Mets at the 2021 trade deadline for two-time All-Star infielder Javier Baez and pitcher Trevor Williams.