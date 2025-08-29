New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean suggests fans will be in for a show tonight when highly-touted prospect Jonah Tong makes his MLB debut.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Tong would be making the jump to the big leagues in the club’s game against the Miami Marlins. The pitcher’s name has grown in notoriety in Mets circles over the last year. And his former Triple-A teammate, and soon-to-be MLB teammate, Nolan McLean, threw some fuel on the growing hype before his start on Friday.

“That kid’s special. I remember when I first got drafted, I stood in one of those bullpens just to watch. Haven’t seen a fastball like that before,” McLean told the media on Thursday night. “And I know he’s developed three more pitches since then, and they are all plus. It’s going to be fun to watch him Friday. Can’t wait to see him.”

"That kid's special."



Nolan McLean talks about Jonah Tong's upcoming MLB debut and how good Tong's fastball is from a hitter's point of view: pic.twitter.com/YjCZmRW8eQ — SNY (@SNYtv) August 28, 2025

When asked about what makes Tong different and effective, McLean pointed to his unique delivery — which has often been compared to San Francisco Giants great Tim Lincecum.

“It just gets on you, and it was only in the bullpen,” McLean explained. “Can’t imagine being a hitter having to face him with the unique delivery he has as well as mid-upper 90s [fastball].”

Jonah Tong stats: 10-5 record, 1.43 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 179 strikeouts, 47 walks

In his first two seasons, Tong posted solid numbers. But he took a huge leap forward in 2025. Not only is he the best pitching prospect in the Mets system, but he is arguably the best in all of baseball. After posting a 1.59 ERA in 20 starts in Double-A this season, he was promoted earlier this month. In his first two outings at Triple-A, he pitched 11.2 scoreless innings, with five hits, eight strikeouts, and one walk on 88 pitches.

Tong’s fastball rests in the low 90s but has a mean break on it. He brings a nasty 12-6 curveball, a rock-solid slider, and a good changeup.

McLean has been excellent in his first three starts for New York since being promoted a couple of weeks ago. If he thinks Tong is maybe better than him, Mets fans should be very excited.