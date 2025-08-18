It was a day to forget for Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola as he made his first start in three months. The New York Mets were able to take the series against the hot Seattle Mariners. Plus more in today’s NL East Notes.

1. Philadelphia Phillies: 71-53

Nola made his much-anticipated return Sunday against the Washington Nationals after spending three months on the injured list with an ankle sprain and a stress fracture in his rib. His start was of the utmost importance as it came a day after Zack Wheeler went on the IL with a blood clot near his right shoulder.

He was able to breeze through the first two innings and was staked to a 6-0 lead, but it all fell apart in the third where he gave it all back. Nola lasted just 2 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out four.

The Nationals tattooed Aaron Nola for six runs in the third inning to tie the game in his first start since May pic.twitter.com/8sfinMZ7bo — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 17, 2025

“Body felt good,” Nola told MLB.com’s Byron Kerr after the game. “Rib and ankle felt good, arm felt really good. I just had trouble stopping it today, either a swing and miss or [hitting] a ball to one of our guys. I didn’t get to the spot [that] I really needed to, and they capitalized on it.”

The Phillies were able to pull out an 11-9 win, though, thanks to another returning player — third baseman Alec Bohm, who went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer. The 2024 All-Star had been out since July 19 with a left rib fracture.

The Phillies could potentially be without Wheeler for the rest of the season and need vintage Nola to return if they are to have a shot at getting back to the World Series, not the pitcher with a 6.92 ERA.

2. New York Mets: 66-58

The Mets took two of three from the red-hot Mariners over the weekend, including a 7-3 win on Sunday night during the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the first series the Mets had won since sweeping the San Francisco Giants from July 25-27.

Third baseman Mark Vientos, who has struggled mightily this season, was the hero of the night, going 2-for-3 with a three-run home run.

Sean Manaea was fired up on the call for Mark Vientos’ three-run blast! pic.twitter.com/rqohEhobEq — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 18, 2025

“It hasn’t been easy for him,” manager Carlos Mendoza told MLB.com’s Paige Leckie after the game. “A lot of ups and downs. Started the year not the way he wanted it or anticipated it, [or how] we anticipated it. And it hasn’t been easy for him the past couple of weeks, with inconsistent playing time. And he plays one game, maybe sits for a few. … It’s not an easy role, but that’s kind of like the messaging with him and some of the other younger players, like, they’ve got to stay ready.”

Despite the win, they could face a major loss. Catcher Francisco Alvarez didn’t return to the game in the eighth after injuring his right thumb sliding headfirst into second base on a double in the seventh inning. He is scheduled to get an MRI today.

Alvarez missed the first month of the regular season due to a fractured left hamate bone.

3. Miami Marlins: 59-65

It was a game Miami Marlins right fielder Dane Myers will never forget.

In the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday, Myers nearly made a spectacular running grab at the warning track off a ball hit by Wilyer Abreu. The ball was in Myers’ glove, but when he ran into the short right field wall, it popped out and went over the fence for a two-run home run.

Dane Myers was as close as you can get to an awesome robbery, and then disaster struck pic.twitter.com/P1RBOop2Sg — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 17, 2025

However, he got his revenge, hitting a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning, helping propel the Marlins to a 5-3 comeback win over Boston.

Redemption for Dane Myers! He was HYPED as the Marlins tie it in the ninth! pic.twitter.com/uzmHkcXV7y — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 17, 2025

“I got the chance to make up for it, and I’m glad I was able to,” Myers told MLB.com’s Christina DeNicola.

4. Atlanta Braves: 56-68

The Atlanta Braves put a dent in Cleveland’s playoff hopes, sweeping the Guardians in a three-game series on the road over the weekend. It was Atlanta’s first sweep since June, and they have now won five straight.

Jurickson Profar, who served an 80-game PED suspension, went 2-for-4 with a home run in the Braves’ 5-4 win.

“I had three months where I couldn’t play baseball or face a pitcher [because of my suspension],” Profar told MLB.com’s Henry Palattella. “It was a grind, and I’m still doing my best every day to try to help the team with the things that I can do.”

5. Washington Nationals: 50-74

The Nationals put a big scare into the Phillies on Sunday during their 11-9 loss. After falling behind 6-0, Washington stormed back in the third to tie it up and knocked Nola out of the game early in his first start coming off the IL.

Even after going down 11-6, the Nats continued to battle back, as Paul DeJong hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to pull within two runs. But after the Phillies summoned Jhoan Duran, the elite reliever closed the door to secure a series split.







