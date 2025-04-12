Manager Aaron Boone bemoans ‘worst conditions ever’ as New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman injured in rain-shortened loss to Giants

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed frustration after his team played through pouring rain in a weather-shortened 9-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Conditions deteriorated rapidly in the Bronx despite a 26-minute delay before first pitch.

“[Yankees bench coach Brad] Ausmus and I were just talking, and that’s probably the worst conditions we’ve ever experienced,” Boone told The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty. “And we’ve been doing this a long time.”

Boone described the decision to start the game as “a little bit dicey” after receiving conflicting weather reports. The outlook appeared positive at 5 p.m. but changed dramatically by 6 p.m.

While the Yankees could have postponed the game before it began, once play started, only MLB officials had authority to call it. Complicating matters, this series marks the Giants’ only visit to Yankee Stadium this season. San Francisco returns to New York in late July to face the Mets, but scheduling constraints offered no suitable makeup date with the Yankees.

Starter Marcus Stroman exited after recording just two outs, surrendering five earned runs. He later complained of left knee discomfort and was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with inflammation.

Boone faced another injury scare when reliever Yoendrys Gómez’s velocity dropped from 93 mph to the high 80s while pitching in the downpour. After Gómez walked four batters in the sixth inning, Boone and a trainer visited the mound. The umpiring crew then halted play, and the game was called shortly thereafter.

“My concern was when the (velocity) really dropped off, and then it starts turning into a completely different game, and that’s what I want to avoid,” Boone told The Athletic.

The Yankees resume their series with the Giants on Saturday.




