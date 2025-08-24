A new report claims super prospect Jonah Tong could be joining the New York Mets very soon.

Tong has quickly become one of the best prospects in the Mets’ farm system. He posted solid numbers in his first two seasons, but he took a huge leap forward in 2025. Not only is he turning into the best pitching prospect in their system, but, arguably, the best in all of baseball this year.

Earlier this month, he got promoted from Double-A to Triple-A after posting a 1.59 ERA in 20 starts. Most promotions often lead to some early bumps in the road. However, the 22-year-old has been dynamite in his first two outings at Triple-A.

In his game against Indianapolis on Saturday, he pitched six innings, gave up five hits, no runs, and struck out eight with just one walk on 88 pitches. He has now gone 11.2 scoreless innings with 17 strikeouts in his first two starts in Syracuse.

While he has been outstanding in 2025, the assumption has been that since he was just promoted, the Mets would be cautious and wait until 2026 to bring Tong up to the big leagues. Well, that may no longer be the case, according to New York Post Mets insider Mike Puma.

“The right-hander has been among the top pitchers in all of minor league baseball this season. Organizational sources throughout the season indicated Tong wouldn’t be a consideration for the major league roster this year. That stance has changed in recent days, according to multiple sources, as the Mets have struggled to receive production from their starting pitchers.” Mike Puma

Chances are, New York will go with veteran Triple-A pitcher and fellow top-five prospect Brandon Sproat instead. Or even Tylor Megill. However, the fact that Tong has pushed his name into the conversation to be in the big leagues this season after starting the year in Double-A just shows why Mets fans should be very excited about Tong’s potential in the years ahead.