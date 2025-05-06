MLB insider reveals likely price to keep rumored New York Mets and Yankees trade targets after 2025

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

A top MLB insider shed light on what it would take for the New York Mets or New York Yankees to keep Michael King or Dylan Cease after a rumored trade this summer, or sign them this winter in free agency.

Despite a lot of powerful lineups in the league, when it comes to the playoffs, pitching is always the name of the game, and you can never have enough. Both the Mets and Yankees have World Series aspirations this fall. And to the surprise of no one, the pair of clubs have been linked to a potential trade for Padres stars Michael King and Dylan Cease to bolster their rotations.

However, entering the MLB games today, San Diego has one of the best records in baseball. It seems less likely they part with either pitcher this season. But the team still needs to slash payroll and could lose both in free agency later this year. And if they can’t trade for either this summer, the Yankees and Mets are sure to be interested in the offseason. So, what will it cost to sign the talented starters?

This week, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan suggested both will land deals that surpass $100 million in free agency. Furthermore, he explained why that will be the going rate based on the current market. And conversations with executives and fellow insiders.

Will Michael King get more than Dylan Cease in free agency?

“Two years ago, King was a reliever for the New York Yankees. Now he’s the best pitcher in the class,” Passan wrote. “King’s sinker and slider have elite movement, and his command of his four-pitch arsenal is exceptional. He strikes out oodles of hitters. Maintains his velocity. And could wind up with a bigger deal in free agency than his teammate with flashier stuff.”

Although Cease will be one of the elite arms available on the trade market or in free agency over the next six months, Passan explained why he is likely to get less than his teammate on the open market.

“Cease has long been considered the gem of a strong crop of starters scheduled to hit free agency after this season, and it’s easy to see why,” he wrote. “His slider is a weapon. His fastball sits at 97 mph. The stuff is nasty. But he has never been able to avoid walks, and that will scare away some suitors.

“Cease is much better than the 5.61 ERA he currently sports (a 3.34 FIP portends better results), and he should get a five-plus-year deal, but $200 million-plus is probably out of reach because of the free passes.”

