Does Juan Soto regret signing with New York Mets over Yankees because of lineup protection concerns? MLB insider weighs in

Questions about lineup protection have emerged at Citi Field following Juan Soto’s comments comparing his current situation with the New York Mets to his time with the Yankees.

In his first 18 games as a Met after signing a historic 15-year, $765 million contract, Soto is slashing .231/.367/.431, with three home runs, four doubles, and a 131 OPS+. The star outfielder told New York Post’s Mike Puma that pitchers are approaching him differently this year compared to when he had Aaron Judge batting behind him.

“It’s definitely different,” said Soto. “I had the best hitter in baseball hitting behind me. I was getting more attacked and more pitches in the strike zone, less intentional walks and things like that. I was pitched differently last year.”

Soto has drawn 14 walks so far, including two intentional passes. While he no longer has Judge providing protection, Pete Alonso currently occupies the third spot behind him. Alonso has started the season with five home runs, a 1.205 OPS, and 245 OPS+.

The timing of Soto’s comments raised eyebrows, with some interpreting it as potential buyer’s remorse. However, one MLB insider believes there’s merit to what Soto observed.

MLB insider: Pitchers throwing to Juan Soto differently without Aaron Judge protection

In his Bleacher Report “MLB Insider Notebook” video, MLB insider Jon Heyman acknowledged the substance of Soto’s claim while questioning its timing.

“I think there’s some validity to what Juan Soto said,” said Heyman. “To me, you’re 15 games into a 15-year commitment with the Mets. They’re paying you $765 million. They went out and spent money on Pete Alonso to bring him back, he’s an outstanding hitter. He’s having a great start, not quite as good as Judge maybe, but pretty close.

“I think it’s a little early to have said something about your protection and how it used to be with the Yankees.”

Heyman added that he expects the Mets clubhouse to move past the comments.

“I don’t want to say he has buyer’s remorse or that he thinks he made a bad decision. It was one moment in time,” noted Heyman. “He certainly, in that moment at least, he missed Aaron Judge.”

Despite the minor controversy, the Mets have performed well early in the season, sitting atop the National League East with an 11-7 record heading into Thursday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.





