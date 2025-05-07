New York Mets legend Jose Reyes adds fuel to speculation two-time All-Star has lost job to top prospect

When it comes to the New York Mets’ second base situation, team great Jose Reyes believes there are no longer any questions left. Luisangel Acuna is the player who needs to play there every day, even at the expense of two-time All-Star Jeff McNeil.

The Mets were so high on the potential of former Texas Rangers prospect Acuna that they were willing to pay the rest of Max Scherzer’s huge contract to get him back in that trade two years ago. That scouting has proven correct because the infielder has shown since being called up late last year that he can be an impact player. One that Mets legend Reyes believes should be the everyday starter at 2B over former batting champion McNeil.

“What I’ve seen from him, starting last year, I know he belongs in the big leagues and to play every day. What I’ve seen him do this year so far, he needs to be the second baseman every day. And they need to find a place for McNeil to get at-bats every day. Center field. Maybe try third base. DH, but Acuna needs to be in the starting lineup every day because he’s good. Base running’s unbelievable, and he can hit too.” Jose Reyes – “Baseball Night in NY”

McNeil missed all of spring training due to an oblique strain. But he was considered the likely starter at second upon his return after being the undisputed starter for much of his eight-year career in NYC. Plus, the organization gave highly touted prospect Brett Baty many opportunities to win the starting job over the last few months.

However, the brother of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna has been great in his first full season. Heading into the game on Wednesday, he has a slash line of .301/.351/.455/.806. Furthermore, he has played good defense and has been great on the base paths. Posting eight steals over the first month of the season.

Jose Reyes believes New York Mets need to get Brett Baty more at-bats

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Along with being asked about who should be the full-time starter at second base, Reyes was questioned by the “Baseball Night in NY” hosts about what the team should do with Brett Baty. The long-time top prospect has received many chances over the last four seasons. However, he was demoted again in April.

Following an injury to Jesse Winker, the infielder has been recalled again. So he can try and prove one more time that he can be a mainstay on the big league roster. Reyes, who starred for New York over 12 legendary seasons, believes the only way to see if Baty is a failed prospect or not is to have as many at-bats as possible.

“I don’t want to say that’s who he is [a player that goes up and down from major to minors]. He needs at-bats. He needs more at-bats to see what he has. I think before he went down there were some signs that he was doing a lot better. But I don’t know how much he’s playing every day because Acuna’s doing so good. Maybe the DH spot for him and at-bats there, and we see what we’ve got. I know it’s going to be up and down for him unless he turns it around this time.” Brett Baty

More New York Mets news and rumors: