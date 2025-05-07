New York Mets legend Jose Reyes adds fuel to speculation two-time All-Star has lost job to top prospect

When it comes to the New York Mets’ second base situation, team great Jose Reyes believes there are no longer any questions left. Luisangel Acuna is the player who needs to play there every day, even at the expense of two-time All-Star Jeff McNeil.
The Mets were so high on the potential of former Texas Rangers prospect Acuna that they were willing to pay the rest of Max Scherzer’s huge contract to get him back in that trade two years ago. That scouting has proven correct because the infielder has shown since being called up late last year that he can be an impact player. One that Mets legend Reyes believes should be the everyday starter at 2B over former batting champion McNeil.
McNeil missed all of spring training due to an oblique strain. But he was considered the likely starter at second upon his return after being the undisputed starter for much of his eight-year career in NYC. Plus, the organization gave highly touted prospect Brett Baty many opportunities to win the starting job over the last few months.
However, the brother of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna has been great in his first full season. Heading into the game on Wednesday, he has a slash line of .301/.351/.455/.806. Furthermore, he has played good defense and has been great on the base paths. Posting eight steals over the first month of the season.
Jose Reyes believes New York Mets need to get Brett Baty more at-bats
Along with being asked about who should be the full-time starter at second base, Reyes was questioned by the “Baseball Night in NY” hosts about what the team should do with Brett Baty. The long-time top prospect has received many chances over the last four seasons. However, he was demoted again in April.
Following an injury to Jesse Winker, the infielder has been recalled again. So he can try and prove one more time that he can be a mainstay on the big league roster. Reyes, who starred for New York over 12 legendary seasons, believes the only way to see if Baty is a failed prospect or not is to have as many at-bats as possible.
