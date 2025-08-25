A new rumor opens the door to a two-time All-Star being a potential New York Mets replacement option for Francisco Alvarez or Pete Alonso next year.

The future seems to be now for the Baltimore Orioles. Last week, the organization did like many other clubs in recent years — including the Boston Red Sox — and locked up stud prospect Samuel Bassalo to a long-term extension years before he could ever test MLB free agency.

However, the eight-year extension worth $67 million may also mean the end for another former O’s star prospect, Adley Rutschman. Basallo is a natural replacement at catcher. And a potential move to first base is blocked by Ryan Mountcastle. Making him expendable.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Rutschman is a near lock to be playing elsewhere in 2026. And the Mets should take a hard look at potentially acquiring the two-time All-Star.

Adley Rutschman contract: Arbitration eligible in 2026 and 2027

Should the New York Mets target an offseason trade for Adley Rutschman?

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Mets have two emerging problems going into the 2026 season. First is catcher Francisco Alvarez. Three years ago, he was the top prospect in their system. Early in his career, he showed signs of his potential, especially when it came to his power. However, he has not shown enough progress as a hitter since. And after changes to his swing in the winter, he actually regressed in 2026.

Yet, following a stint in the minors this summer, he looked great in his return. Then came another injury. Something that has become a consistent problem throughout his career. It has added to the narrative that maybe he will never turn into the star player they hoped, and moving on from him would be in both sides’ best interest.

Adley Rutschman stats (2025): .227 AVG, .310 OBP, .373 SLG, .684 OPS, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 37 R

Then there is Pete Alonso. The new Mets home run king is an All-Star again in 2025. Giving him a ton of leverage to opt out of his contract after the season and test his improved value in free agency. Considering how hard it was for them to agree on this current two-year deal, it’s not a guarantee they could avoid prolonged and ugly negotiations again this winter.

That is where Rutschman comes in. He would be an obvious replacement for Alvarez with a far more proven resume. However, if Alonso left in free agency, he could also be a potential option to make the transition to first and replace the fan-favorite slugger for far less money.

While he has had a down season in 2025, he is under team control for the next two seasons and is arbitration-eligible. Even with a sizable pay raise, he would still make much less than Alonso, and is only 27 years old. He could also be an option as a full-time DH, and the team could go in a different direction at first or a platoon at catcher.

If the Mets choose to replace either player in 2026, Adley Rutschman is an intriguing high upside option the club should consider this offseason.