Should Carlos Beltran move from the front office and down to the dugout to replace the New York Mets‘ current hitting coaches? The idea was proposed by a team reporter this week, and the thoughts from fans were a mixed bag.

Despite a recent seven-game win streak, the Mets have not played well over the last couple of months. Since June 13, New York has an 18-28 record. While their pitching staff cooled off after a red-hot start, their offense has been shockingly poor in recent weeks.

Their .231 team batting average with runners in scoring position is 27th in MLB. Since the All-Star break, their .639 OPS is dead last in the league. And their .213 batting average ranks 29th overall. Stunning numbers for a batting order that features Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso. It is why fans have clamored in recent days to fire hitting coaches Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes.

While former DH and six-time All-Star JD Martinez was thrown around as an option to be an advisor recently, Mets beat reporter Jake Brown tossed out an interesting suggestion: Carlos Beltran.

The nine-time All-Star is one of the best players in franchise history and has a case for Hall of Fame induction. His mind for the game is so well respected that he has had various MLB front office roles since retiring in 2017. And was set to be the Mets manager in 2020 until his connections to the Astros sign-stealing scandal led him to step down from the role.

Beltran returning to the dugout to join the coaching staff, especially as a hitting coach, makes sense. However, the responses to the idea in Brown’s comments suggest Mets fans are very mixed on the idea. You can find a variety of those opinions below, including fans who would like him to replace manager Carlos Mendoza.

Beltran for manager, not hitting coach, why does the fanbase give Mendoza a pass? He is the captain of a sinking ship, and you want to fire his underling instead. — Frank White (@FrankWhite718BK) August 7, 2025

Should be Carlos Beltran and JD Martinez for the rest of the season – remove 2 hitting coaches, add 2 good ones @StevenACohen2 — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) August 7, 2025

mets will go from striking out swinging to striking out looking… — 907username (@907username) August 7, 2025

Charlie Brown would be better than Chavez right now — TheRealSalDePaol🅰️ (@DepaolaSal) August 7, 2025

Yeah, let’s bring in a guy who has never been a hitting coach in his life. Maybe you can turn your attention to the guys making 30-50m per year who are playing like crap. If Beltran saw a problem he can walk down from his office and talk with them. — RoyEMunson9 (@RoyEMunson9) August 7, 2025

He’s a manager not a hitting coach — Romeo 🔮 (@Romeodamus) August 7, 2025

No Beltran for Manager and J.D Davis for hitting coach! Mendoza has lost this team with his management and consistent willingness to punt games. I can guarantee you guys are sick of him and his willingness to give up on games 1/2 way through them! — Charles Wilson (@CAWison4) August 7, 2025

I am okay with it.



Don't know if it is Chavez that needs to go.



Sounds like Barnes and his analytics need to leave. — Check Mark (@galarza_mr) August 7, 2025

Beltran would be a good option but why wouldn’t our first choice be to try and get JD to do it? He did so much for this team last year helping the players it’s worth an absolute try to see what he can do as a coach — NyMetsFanatic88 (@NYMetsFanatic88) August 7, 2025

Just because someone is a fan favorite doesn’t mean they can teach technique properly to other professionals. — J (@jimco915) August 7, 2025

He should replace Mendoza. Let JD Martinez replace Chavez. — BMC (@BMC393) August 7, 2025

I like Beltran, but do you think a hitting coach is the reason for this mess? If you do you're mistaken. — konnie_ray (@Konnie_Ray) August 7, 2025

So he could teach Soto exactly what he did? Don't be clutch, don't run out ground balls, steal and hit home runs when it doesn't matter? — J.D. (@AmazinJD19) August 7, 2025