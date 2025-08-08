Should Carlos Beltran move from the front office and down to the dugout to replace the New York Mets‘ current hitting coaches? The idea was proposed by a team reporter this week, and the thoughts from fans were a mixed bag.
Despite a recent seven-game win streak, the Mets have not played well over the last couple of months. Since June 13, New York has an 18-28 record. While their pitching staff cooled off after a red-hot start, their offense has been shockingly poor in recent weeks.
Their .231 team batting average with runners in scoring position is 27th in MLB. Since the All-Star break, their .639 OPS is dead last in the league. And their .213 batting average ranks 29th overall. Stunning numbers for a batting order that features Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso. It is why fans have clamored in recent days to fire hitting coaches Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes.
While former DH and six-time All-Star JD Martinez was thrown around as an option to be an advisor recently, Mets beat reporter Jake Brown tossed out an interesting suggestion: Carlos Beltran.
The nine-time All-Star is one of the best players in franchise history and has a case for Hall of Fame induction. His mind for the game is so well respected that he has had various MLB front office roles since retiring in 2017. And was set to be the Mets manager in 2020 until his connections to the Astros sign-stealing scandal led him to step down from the role.
Beltran returning to the dugout to join the coaching staff, especially as a hitting coach, makes sense. However, the responses to the idea in Brown’s comments suggest Mets fans are very mixed on the idea. You can find a variety of those opinions below, including fans who would like him to replace manager Carlos Mendoza.
