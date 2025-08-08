When New York Mets owner Steve Cohen took over the franchise a few years ago, he made it a goal to improve their minor league system. Well, the fruits of those efforts have created one minor league roster that is dominating the competition.

Cohen was willing to spend big bucks immediately to make the Mets a playoff contender when he arrived in 2020. However, when several expensive additions did not pan out, it made it clear that the organization needed to build from within. And not create a title-contending roster primarily with players other clubs developed.

While it took several years, the Mets’ minor league system has turned into one of the better systems in MLB and allowed them to make several key trades before last month’s trade deadline. Yet, despite giving up a boatload of prospects before July 31, the organization did not touch its best youngsters. And it seems many of them are on the organization’s Double-A team.

The @RumblePoniesBB are the first Double-A or Triple-A team to win 70 games this season



With a record of 70-33, they are 8.5 games ahead of the Eastern League team with the next-best record



Binghamton features @PSLToFlushing's top three Mets prospects in Jett Williams, Jonah… pic.twitter.com/Tq6aql74Fd — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 8, 2025

On Friday, SNY’s X account took some time to make a post to celebrate the utter dominance of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Mets’ Double-A affiliate is the first Double-A or Triple-A team this year to win 70 games. Moving their record to 70-33 on Thursday. They are 8.5 games better than the next best team in the Eastern League.

So what makes this team so good? Well, their success is evidence of some strong work from the Mets’ scouting and player development department. And three elite examples of that are on the Rumble Ponies. Binghamton has Jonah Tong, Jett Williams, and Carson Benge on their roster. The trio is the top three prospects on SNY’s rankings of New York’s farm system. And three of the four on MLB.com’s. Furthermore, half of the club’s top 20 prospects on MLB.com are playing in Binghamton this season.

The Rumble Ponies’ dominant season shows the Mets’ future is bright. And it is not far off. All three stud prospects are locks to be playing in Triple-A next season. Which means they could be on New York’s big league roster at some point in 2026.