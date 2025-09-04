There has been a lot of talk this year that the New York Mets could again be at risk of losing All-Star slugger Pete Alonso this winter. However, a top MLB insider believes there is a different All-Star the club should be worried about losing after the season.

Alonso has quieted all of his doubters around the league. By having one of the best seasons of his career in 2025. Showing teams that did not want to give him a long-term deal in free agency that he is as good as ever at 30 years old. Well, the same could be said about teammate Edwin Diaz. That is why ESPN’s Jeff Passan believes the team should not be surprised if he opts out of his record deal in the offseason.

Edwin Diaz stats: 6-2 record, 1.87 ERA, 0.925 WHIP, 81 strikeouts, 18 walks

“Díaz has two years and $37 million left on his deal, but with a 1.87 ERA and 4.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, he’s headed for free agency, barring the Mets doing what they did three years ago when they re-signed him before he hit the open market.” Jeff Passan

Diaz had his own fair share of doubters heading into this season. After missing all of 2023 due to a serious leg injury, he struggled last year. Especially late in the season. However, he seemed to bounce back when they needed him most in the playoffs. Playing a big role in their run to the NLCS a year ago.

Before the 2023 season, the Mets made Diaz the richest closer of all time. Giving him a five-year deal worth $102 million (via Spotrac). The pact includes a pair of options. An opt-out for next season and a club option in 2028.

The Mets would like to keep Diaz. He proved again in 2025 that he is one of the best in the game. However, that deal was made before President David Stearns was running the show. He is far more cautious with the team’s funds, and it would not be surprising if he is hesitant about giving the 31-year-old a new record contract.