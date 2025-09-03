Could the New York Mets promote a third stud pitching prospect soon? Manager Carlos Mendoza just left the door wide open for that possibility this weekend.

Mets fans have been electrified over the last few weeks by a pair of their best pitching prospects. In mid-August, the promoted pitcher Nolan McLean. He has gone on to win his first four starts and dominate playoff contenders like the Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, and Detroit Tigers.

However, last week, he was joined on the staff by Triple-A teammate and top-five prospect Jonah Tong. In his debut versus the Miami Marlins, he gave up just one earned run. And struck out six over five innings to get his first MLB victory. And he may not be the last stud pitching prospect to be promoted this week.

Carlos Mendoza lists the Mets' starters for their weekend series against the Reds:



Friday: David Peterson

Saturday: Jonah Tong

Friday: David Peterson
Saturday: Jonah Tong
Sunday: TBA

On Wednesday morning, manager Carlos Mendoza was asked about his pitching plans for this weekend’s big series against the Cincinnati Reds. The skipper revealed that All-Star David Peterson will take the mound on Friday, followed by Tong on Saturday. However, Sunday is undecided. So who could pitch in this weekend’s season finale?

Kodai Senga’s demotion will open door for Brandon Sproat’s New York Mets debut?

The Mets are undecided about who is pitching on Sunday because they are unsure if Kodai Senga will be on the big league roster. The Japanese hurler got off to an outstanding start in 2025. However, over the last two months, he has been a mess.

In July, he went winless in three starts with a 5.25 ERA. Things actually got worse in August as he went 0-3, gave up 19 runs, and posted a 6.18 ERA. His awful finish to the season has led the Mets to consider asking him if he’s willing to be designated for assignment to work out the kinks before the playoffs. The pitcher is expected to make a decision soon.

Brandon Sproat stats: 8-6 record, 4.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 113 SO, 53 BB

If he goes down for a short stint in the minors, Brandon Sproat would likely take his spot on the big league roster. The talented prospect has been one of the club’s best players in Triple-A this season and has earned a promotion. Including a seven-inning, nine-strikeout shutout last week.

The Mets have one of, if not the best, minor league systems in MLB because of players like McLean, Tong, and Sproat. Considering how the first two have done in 2025, the front office is very close to promoting Sproat this weekend.