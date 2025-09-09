Following another frustrating loss on Monday night, the New York Mets added to an awful statistic in 2025 that shows they are officially the opposite of the team fans loved last season.

The Mets had an improbable run to the NLCS in 2024. Their impressive second half and playoff performance wasn’t surprising because they lacked talent. They had a good roster and a serious MVP candidate in Francisco Lindor. It was how they won so many of their games in the final months of the season.

Related: New York Mets game today – Get details on the upcoming Mets schedule

The team from Queens struck fear in rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies and other National League clubs, because they constantly proved they were never out of games. Like turnovers in the NFL, the Mets mastered the intangible talent of late-game comebacks. Last season, they led MLB with 45 come-from-behind wins, including nine specifically happening in the ninth inning.

They even overcame a good Milwaukee Brewers team in the Wild Card round with a stunning ninth-inning win on the road. However, that has not been the case in 2025. Things are so different this season that the club is pretty much the opposite of what they were a year ago. And proved it again on Monday night.

The club has another big series against the Phillies to begin the week, and on Monday, they got off to a bad start with a 1-0 loss in Philly. The setback was their third straight. It wasted a 5.1-inning and one-run performance from brilliant young pitcher Nolan McLean, and it pushed them to eight games out in the division.

Yet, even worse than all of the above, despite having a chance to tie the game in the ninth, their latest defeat moved them to 0-60 when they are losing in the eighth inning, according to NYM News.

It is not unusual to have a losing record when losing late in a game. But not to have posted at least one late come-from-behind win is stunning, for a lineup that has Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Juan Soto. Then you factor in that much of this same group made late-game rallies look easy just a year ago.

Their loss on Monday confirmed this is not last year’s team, and they aren’t coming back in 2025. Furthermore, if they no longer have the rally threat, if they make the MLB playoffs this fall, Mets fans should not be confident they will go as far as they did last year.

Related: Mets Juan Soto Isn’t Worth $61M in 2025, but He’s Still the Best Offensive Player on the Planet