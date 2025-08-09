As the New York Mets‘ season continues to head to a dark place, manager Carlos Mendoza is being put on the hot seat in year two by fed-up NYC fans.

Despite a recent seven-game win streak, the Mets have not played well over the last couple of months. Since June 13, New York has an 18-29 record. They have won just three games in their last 13, and are mired in a 1-9 stretch after another brutal loss on Friday night, this time to the Brewers.

After taking a 2-0 lead early, a three-run fifth inning for Milwaukee retook the lead. In the top of the ninth, New York had a chance to tie the game with Starling Marte in scoring position. If this were 2021, when he stole 47 bases, that would be a good thing.

However, two months away from turning 37 years old, there was more than enough reason to pinch-run for him. Especially when you factor in that he ranks in the 28th percentile of sprint speed in the league. While teammate and pinch runner candidate Tyrone Taylor is in the 95th percentile.

When asked, Carlos Mendoza says he did not consider pinch-running Tyrone Taylor for Starling Marte in the 9th: pic.twitter.com/QiZNINiHmS — SNY (@SNYtv) August 9, 2025

In a classic Mets moment, the two-time All-Star was gunned out at home to end the game. Taylor certainly would have scored and sent things to the bottom half if he were on base. Making matters worse was Carlos Mendoza’s explanation for not pinch running for Marte in the ninth.

“No. He’s fine. He’s a good runner, too,” the skipper said when asked about switching Marte out for Taylor.

I like Carlos Mendoza but going through a 3-13 stretch and a 1-9 stretch in a five week span is inexcusable



Even bad teams don't do this — Mike (@mike5_5_5) August 9, 2025

It is a poor answer that has earned him the fury of Mets fans on social. And it is understandable why. The team has one of the most expensive payrolls in baseball. And a roster featuring 2024 MVP candidate Francisco Lindor, All-Star Pete Alonso, and the $765 million man himself, Juan Soto. They also have a pitching staff with a pair of All-Stars and several other high-impact talents.

Yet, the batting order has been awful over the last month. Especially with runners in scoring position. And the pitching staff has been up and down as starters do not go deep into games, and the bullpen continues to be overused. After a debut season where he led the Mets to the NLCS, the second-year manager seems lost and struggling to find answers to the team’s woes.

Did Carlos Mendoza get a lobotomy on June 13th because he has become the worst manager in the NL — Frank Fleming (@NjTank99) August 9, 2025

The Mets remain 10 games over .500 despite the deep slump. But they no longer look like locks to make the playoffs. Let alone a team that can challenge the Dodgers or Padres to represent the NL in the World Series. It is pushing New York fans on social to some dark places, including questioning if Mendoza is the man to help bring a championship to Queens for the first time since 1986.

You can find the best rants from fans after last night’s latest loss below.

Please get rid of Carlos Mendoza and Eric Chavez by midnight — Christian (@coochwastaken) August 9, 2025

Carlos Mendoza, that is on you. I have backed him for a while. Tyrone Taylor never ever ever gets thrown out there. KNOW THE SITUATION AND GIVE YOUR TEAM THE BEST CHANCE TO SCORE THAT RUN. F’ing terrible. — Cliff (@CliffycLGM) August 9, 2025

Carlos Mendoza when it matters pic.twitter.com/ziEdkFtb86 — €hazzington (@ChazzBarone) August 9, 2025

carlos mendoza sophomore slump sucks ass — i cant keep doing this🇵🇸 (@letsgaymets) August 9, 2025

For a team that inundates us with decisions based upon metrics and data, how can they justify having marte running when Tyrone Taylor is more than 3 times faster than Marte according to the data. When left to his own devices, Carlos Mendoza is quite simply an awful manager. He… — Justin (@JustinCLeto) August 9, 2025

The Mets should fire Carlos Mendoza immediately after the game. Im done. Heads gotta roll !! — Master flip 🇩🇴 (@Masterflip_) August 6, 2025

