The New York Mets ended their seven-game losing streak as Pete Alonso made franchise history, Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider got hit around for the second straight start, and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez struggled in their 6-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. That and more in your National League East wrap for Wednesday, Aug. 13.

New York Mets

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Alonso made Mets history Tuesday night in their 13-5 drubbing of the Braves, breaking Daryl Strawberry’s franchise home run record when he connected on his 253rd blast. He added another later for good measure as the Mets hit six home runs total against Atlanta.

Pete Alonso hits career homer No. 253, passing Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in @Mets franchise history! pic.twitter.com/QIExcEVeoT August 12, 2025

“As a kid, you don’t really think that it’s in the realm of possibility to be a franchise home run leader,” Alonso told MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. “It’s a wild dream, to be honest. And it’s really special.”

The victory was desperately needed as New York closed to within five games of the Phillies in the NL East.

However, starter Clay Holmes had a rough outing despite the offensive explosion. He squandered a 5-1 lead, allowing five earned runs on six hits and five walks in 3⅔ innings. Holmes now carries a 7.27 ERA in August.

His struggles come as the Mets moved Frankie Montas — who they signed to a two-year, $34 million contract in the offseason — to the bullpen. In seven starts since returning from a right lat strain, Montas posted a 6.68 ERA. In his final start against San Francisco on Aug. 3, he surrendered seven earned runs in four innings.

Atlanta Braves

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Strider got hammered for the second consecutive outing, allowing eight earned runs and three home runs — tying career highs — in four innings.

“I mean, losing and not pitching well is always tough,” Strider told MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. “I thought a lot of things were really good tonight. I thought my stuff was really good. The velo was good. I felt great. I felt I really commanded the ball well. I was all around the zone. Mixed it up really well. I tried to keep them off-balance, and they were as comfortable as I’ve seen a lineup against me. It’s two in a row where I just wasn’t able to make guys uncomfortable.”

His previous start against Milwaukee saw him allow five earned runs on 11 hits and two home runs in 4⅔ innings during Atlanta’s 5-4 loss.

After missing all of 2024 with Tommy John surgery, Strider made his season debut April 16 but immediately returned to the IL with a hamstring strain, costing him another month. With the season already lost for Atlanta, the organization may consider shutting him down if these struggles continue.

Philadelphia Phillies

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Should the Phillies be concerned about Ranger Suarez? The 2024 All-Star has seen his velocity decline this season, and as The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Lochlahn March noted, Suarez’s sinker (89.6) and four-seam fastball (90.3) were down from his season averages of 90.1 and 91.3, respectively. Beyond the diminished velocity, Suarez struggled with command Tuesday night, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits in 5⅓ innings during Philadelphia’s 6-1 loss to Cincinnati.

“I feel good, actually,” Suarez said after the game. “I know I’ve had a couple rough starts, and everybody’s wondering if it could be fatigue. But it’s not. I just think about it as having to look back at those pitches that I missed, and getting better at that point.”

After posting a 2.15 ERA in the first half, his numbers have cratered since the All-Star break with a 6.59 second-half ERA.

Relief is coming, however. Aaron Nola is expected to return Sunday or Monday after striking out 11 in his Triple-A rehab start. Nola hasn’t pitched since May 14 due to a right ankle sprain followed by a rib injury.

Miami Marlins

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

So much for the Miami Marlins sneaking into the playoffs. After sweeping the New York Yankees and reaching .500 on Aug. 3, they’ve gone 2-7 since.

“It’s definitely going to turn,” Marlins manager Clayton McCullough told MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola. “Sometimes you go through ruts where you feel like, on one hand, you can never lose again, and on the other side, you feel like we have to play an absolutely perfect game in all facets to win, which we don’t have to play perfect. We know we have to play well. And so right now, yes, it’s been a tough go for the last three or four days, and all we can do is go back tomorrow and focus on what we can control.”

Washington Nationals

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Robert Hassell III is demonstrating why he’ll be crucial to the Washington Nationals’ future. Since his second call-up this season, he’s posted a 1.073 OPS in August with one home run and four doubles. Tuesday night, he robbed Kansas City’s Randal Grichuk of a homer in Washington’s 8-5 loss to the Royals.

Robert Hassell III reaches over the center field wall to bring back a homer! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XVAr5o2uWp — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2025

“I came in and [MacKenzie] Gore asked me if I had ever done that before, and I said, ‘Maybe in Little League,’” Hassell told MLB.com’s Jackson Stone. “I don’t even know, that may have been the first time I’ve ever done that. But it definitely feels good. Definitely.”

The Nationals acquired Hassell as part of the Juan Soto deal from the San Diego Padres.







