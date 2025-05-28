Top 5 Must-Watch MLB Games For The First Week of June (June 2 – June 8, 2025)

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

With the MLB season well underway, the true playoff contenders are starting to emerge. Here are the top 5 must-watch games for the first week of June 2025.

1. New York Mets (34-21) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (34-21) (6/2 – 6/5)

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

A repeat of last year’s NLCS matchup, the National League powerhouses face off once again. Both teams are looking for a bounce-back series as they have struggled in their last 10 games, respectively.

The Dodgers (5-5 in their last ten) currently hold a 2-game lead in the highly competitive NL West, while the Mets (6-4 in their last ten) are 1.5 games back from being atop the NL East.

When the top two finishers in last year’s NL MVP race go head to head (Ohtani vs Lindor), it’s always must-see TV.

2. San Francisco Giants (31-24) vs. San Diego Padres (31-22) (6/2 – 6/5)

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

A can’t miss battle between NL West rivals, these two teams are going to war within their division, arguably the most competitive division in all of baseball.

With the Dodgers, Padres, Giants, and Diamondbacks all fighting for playoff position, the outcome of these divisional matchups tends to mean just a little more.

This is an opportunity for one team to establish momentum in the tight NL West race.

3. Cleveland Guardians (29-25) vs. New York Yankees (34-20) (6/3-6/5)

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

A rematch of last year’s ALCS matchup, the Yankees, who sit atop the AL East, will host the Guardians, who currently sit at second in the AL Central.

Aaron Judge will look to continue his historically strong start to the season, currently recording a batting average of .395, (MLB.com). While the Yankees won the ALCS last season, Cleveland won the previous series this season in April.

The rivalry is growing, and while we are only a month before the halfway point in the season, this matchup may just be a potential playoff preview once again.

4. Atlanta Braves (25-28) vs Arizona Diamondbacks (27-28) (6/3-6/5)

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

With both teams having a rather disappointing start to the season, this matchup will provide a chance to gain momentum in the competitive NL Wild Card race.

With Arizona making the World Series two years ago and the Braves making the playoffs the past seven seasons in a row, this start to the season has been rather uncharacteristic.

Both teams find themselves out of the playoff picture currently, which makes the start of June an important time to turn their season around before the All-Star break.

5. Pittsburgh Pirates (20-36) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (35-19) (6/8)

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

At first glance, this matchup may not appear to be a must-watch contest given the difference in records.

Yet last year’s NL Rookie of the Year, Paul Skenes, pitching against the team with the current best record in the National League should make for a can’t-miss event.

Arguably, the most promising young pitcher in the league will be put to the test against one of the best-hitting lineups in all of baseball.

