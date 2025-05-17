MLB’s worst free agent signings of 2025: From PED suspensions to injured stars

Credit: Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While players like Juan Soto (15 years, $765 million) and Alex Bregman (three years, $120 million) have brought excitement to their respective teams in the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, several signings have gone the opposite way. Here’s a look at the worst free-agent signings of the 2025 season.

Atlanta Braves’ Jurickson Profar: Three years, $42 million

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Outfielder Jurickson Profar cashed in after making his first All-Star team while with the San Diego Padres last season, inking a three-year, $42 million deal with the Atlanta Braves. He was expected to provide a boost to the lineup with Ronald Acuna Jr. still sidelined, but after just four games in his new uniform, he was suspended 80 games for testing positive for PEDs. Profar is eligible to return on June 29, but will be ineligible for postseason play if the Braves make it.

Houston Astros’ Christian Walker: Three years, $60 million

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

After trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, the Houston Astros believed they could fill the offensive void with Christian Walker, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract. Walker hit a combined 125 home runs the previous three seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and won Gold Gloves from 2022-2024. However, the 34-year-old has struggled mightily in his first season in Houston, hitting .210/.283/.358 with just five home runs and an 85 OPS+.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Anthony Santander: Five years, $92.5 million

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Outfielder Anthony Santander switched AL East teams this offseason following his first All-Star appearance in eight seasons with the Orioles. He took his talents north of the border after hitting 105 home runs from 2022-2024, but seems to have left his bat in Baltimore. In 39 games with Toronto, Santander is slashing just .187/.266/.316 with a 65 OPS+ and five home runs—far from the production the Blue Jays were expecting.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer: One-year, $15.5 million

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Toronto was hoping to get a bounce-back season from future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer. Between 2023 and 2024 with the Texas Rangers, the 40-year-old made just 17 starts due to injuries. Despite this history, the Blue Jays gave Scherzer a one-year, $15.5 million contract. He’s made only one start — giving up two runs in three innings — and is currently on the IL with right thumb inflammation, an issue that bothered him in spring training. His return date remains uncertain.

Baltimore Orioles’ Tyler O’Neill: Three years, $49.5 million

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

With Santander heading to Toronto, the Baltimore Orioles sought to replace his bat with Tyler O’Neill, who hit 31 home runs in 113 games with the Red Sox in 2024. O’Neill homered in Baltimore’s season opener but has only done so once since. The oft-injured outfielder has appeared in just 24 games this year. He recently returned from the IL with neck inflammation only to now deal with shoulder discomfort. O’Neill has an opt-out after this year, but it’s unlikely he’ll exercise it given his current performance.

Baltimore Orioles’ Charlie Morton: One-year, $15 million

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

With former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes leaving after one season, Baltimore tried to fill the void with 41-year-old Charlie Morton on a one-year, $15 million deal. The results have been disastrous: Morton is 0-7 with an 8.35 ERA, 46 ERA+, a minus-1.2 bWAR and was recently demoted to the bullpen.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Max Kepler: One-year, $10 million

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One month ago, Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jordan Romano would have been on this list. After an abysmal April 19 outing where he surrendered six earned runs, two home runs, and six hits in 2/3 of an inning, his ERA ballooned to 15.26. Since then, he’s held opponents scoreless in eight of his last nine appearances, lowering his ERA to 7.71.

This spot now belongs to outfielder Max Kepler, whom the Phillies signed to a one-year, $10 million contract hoping for a bounce-back season. The results have been mediocre at best: .220/.302/.383 with an 89 OPS+ and five home runs in 159 plate appearances.

New York Mets’ Frankie Montas: Two years, $34 million

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After an injury-plagued two years with the New York Yankees where he appeared in just nine games with a 6.15 ERA, Frankie Montas resurrected his career in 2024. He made 30 starts between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, recording a 4.84 ERA while striking out 148 in 105 2/3 innings. Montas parlayed that into a two-year, $34 million deal with the Mets, but has yet to make a start this season due to a high lat strain. He has only recently begun throwing bullpen sessions with no timetable for his debut.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Blake Snell: Five years, $182 million

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t rest on their laurels after winning the World Series, signing two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million deal. However, Snell has dealt with injuries throughout his career, and his first year in LA has been no different. He was shut down after two starts with shoulder inflammation and there’s no timetable for his return.