The St. Louis Cardinals will be under new leadership starting this offseason, with Chaim Bloom poised to succeed John Mozeliak as the team’s president of baseball operations. As the franchise nears its second losing season in three years, changes could be on the horizon.

Robert Murray of Fansided.com said he expects multiple MLB teams to inquire with Bloom this offseason about a trade for All-Star hitter Brendan Donovan. This comes just a few months after the MLB trade deadline, when Donovan was one of the most coveted players who ultimately did not move.

Brendan Donovan stats (2025): .281/.348/.407, .755 OPS, 10 home runs, 60 runs scored, 47 RBI, 26 doubles, 3 steals, 65-41 K-BB ratio in 442 at-bats

Murray believes the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees will again be among the teams reaching out to the Cardinals regarding Donovan’s availability. While trade talks went nowhere this summer, there is belief that could change this winter with Bloom at the helm.

As Bloom has stated, the club wants to start providing some of its younger players with more opportunities. Donovan, who will turn 29 in January, is likely at the peak of his trade value, and MLB teams would be more inclined to “overpay” for him since he’s under contract through 2027.

Brendan Donovan contract (Spotrac): $2.85 million salary (2025), arbitration-eligible (2026-27)

Donovan has delivered consistent production since making his major-league debut in 2022, posting a batting average above .275 and a .750-plus OPS in each of his four seasons. While he would likely be targeted by clubs needing a second baseman, he has also showcased the ability to play third base (46 games), left field (163 games), and shortstop (14 games) when needed.