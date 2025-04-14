MLB rumors: Latest on Seattle Mariners’ stance regarding potential Luis Castillo trade

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo surfaced in MLB rumors this winter when the clubs fielded inquiries on the three-time All-Star to try and find a hitter to improve their lineup. Just a few weeks into the regular season, MLB teams are once again calling about Castillo.

The 32-year-old righty is off to an excellent start this season. While he currently has a career-low strikeout rate (21.4 percent), Castillo is still performing like one of the best starters in the American League. However, the Mariners lineup enters MLB games today ranked 18th in runs scored (61) and 22nd in OPS (.667).

Luis Castillo stats (ESPN): 2.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 15-6 K-BB, .206 BAA, .619 OPS allowed

To make matters worse, the club just lost outfielder Victor Robles to a humeral head fracture in his left shoulder that will sideline him for at least 3 months. It’s put even more strain on a club that has seen J.P. Crawford (.543 OS) and Luke Raley (.548 OPS) get off to slow starts. In light of the run-production issues, inquiries have been made into Castillo.

USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday that one club that called Seattle to offer a young infielder in exchange for Castillo was told that the All-Star pitcher is off-limits. However, that is the team’s stance ‘for now’ and it could change this summer.

Luis Castillo contract (Spotrac): $24.15 million salary in 2025-’27, $25 million vesting option for 2028

It’s possible that Seattle could be waiting to start evaluating trade options with Castillo until George Kirby returns. Fortunately, the front-line starter recently started ramping up activities will a bullpen session this past week. As of now, the hope is that he’ll return in May.

Even when Kirby’s return, the Mariners’ stance on trading Castillo might not change significantly. Seattle didn’t like the offers it received over the winter, with no club offering a quality hitter with multiple years of club control. Unless that caliber of player becomes available, Castillo seems likely to remain with the team.