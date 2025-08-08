Recent opponents believe the Boston Red Sox’s recent hot streak is based on a new sign-stealing program. However, at this point, it does not seem the club is breaking rules like they did in 2018.

After hovering around .500 for much of the season, the Red Sox are one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last month. Since July 1, they own a 22-8 record, have a nice lead in the American League Wild Card race. And have gotten themselves back into AL East contention.

Many believe the subtraction of Rafael Devers and young players taking steping up have played a key role in their resurgence. However, according to Mass Live reporter Sean McAdam, recent opponents like the Phillies, Dodgers, and Astros believe the club has returned to using a developed sign-stealing program.

“While using video or electronics to steal signs is expressly prohibited by MLB rules, the claims against the Red Sox involve tipping pitches or sharing location. The latter of which involves signaling to teammates where a catcher is set up,” McAdam wrote.

Sign stealing has been used in MLB for decades. However, with technology as good as ever, it has become a touchy subject around the game. The Astros used a hyper-developed program to help carry them to a World Series win in 2017. Then Alex Cora took what he learned in Houston to Boston in 2018 and helped take them to their last championship. Both teams were punished after investigations. But those titles remain in their trophy cases.

Boston Red Sox not breaking any current rules with new sign-stealing tactics

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The idea of the Red Sox and sign stealing will make many around the game uncomfortable. But McAdam reports the techniques Boston is currently using don’t seem to be breaking any MLB rules. And if teams have a problem with it, they will just need to adjust.

“No one has publicly or privately accused the Red Sox of doing anything illegal in 2025. And sharing location or detecting what a pitcher is going to throw by closely observing how he fans his glove or the way he manipulates his fingers for a grip on the ball isn’t against the rules,’ McAdam wrote. “Cora is a known master of the practice. Having learned how to detect the smallest details while spending a good chunk of his playing career in the dugout, quietly observing.”

“… Numerous Red Sox personnel did not wish to comment for this story on the record, though several spoke on the condition of anonymity,” he added. “Several shared their belief that teams have sometimes given the Red Sox more credit than they deserve. And when it was suggested perhaps the Red Sox were now ‘in the head’ of opponents to the point of paranoia, one responded: ‘Good! I hope we are.'”