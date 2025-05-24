MLB rumors: Insider suggests New York Mets could lose Pete Alonso to hated rival this winter

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A top MLB insider believes there is a real chance the New York Mets could lose Pete Alonso to a top rival, the Philadelphia Phillies, this winter.

It took months for the Mets and homegrown star Pete Alonso to finally agree on terms of a new contract. In the end, the thing that finally brought them together was a two-year pact that allowed the four-time All-Star to opt out after the season re-test free agency. Over the first couple of months, the slugger has done everything to boost his value for another free agent run.

While “The Polar Bear” isn’t smashing balls over the fence like he usually does, he is doing everything else instead. He is on pace for career highs in average, on-base, slugging, and OPS. And is striking out at a far more reasonable rate. He has proven that he actually might be getting better as he gets older and is changing opinions around the league. Including nearby rivals.

This week, The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden took a look at the various stars that could hit free agency this winter. And he offered a possibility that will send a shiver down the spine of New York Mets diehards.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Alonso entered Tuesday ranked fourth in MLB with a .965 OPS. He likely will opt out. And get the long-term contract he sought last offseason before returning to the Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal,” he wrote. “If he doesn’t stay in New York, Alonso would be a fit with several teams, including the Phillies. Bryce Harper would seem willing to move back to the outfield for him.”

Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants a year ago to join NFL rivals the Philadelphia Eagles. He would play a massive role in their Super Bowl win earlier this year. The last thing New York sports fans want is to see another one of their homegrown stars head down I-95 to help a Philly team compete for a title.

However, to avoid locking him to the long-term deal he wanted, the organization risked this exact possibility. And now they will likely have to deal with a far more competitive market to bring him back. Bowden believes the Cubs, Rangers, Mariners, and Red Sox could be among Alonso’s suitors in free agency.