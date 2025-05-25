MLB rumors: Chicago Cubs pushing again for a lucrative Pete Crow-Armstrong contract extension

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs attempted to sign outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to a contract extension early in the season, hoping to sign the emerging star to a club-friendly deal. As he emerges as an NL MVP candidate, it appears Chicago is prepared to increase its offer.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Cubs are ‘making in-season overtures’ toward Crow-Armstrong’s camp about a new extension. The team previously offered him a long-term deal believed to be worth around $70 million, but that was rejected in the spring.

Related: Chicago Cubs game today, Cubs schedule

Pete Crow-Armstrong contract (Spotrac): $771,000 salary in 2025, arbitration eligible in 2028

Crow-Armstrong turned down the initial offer before the season and wanted to keep his focus on a breakout campaign. The 23-year-old has exceeded expectations, performing like one of the best MLB players in 2025.

Entering MLB games today, Crow-Armstrong has a .908 OPS with a .287/.319/.589 triple-slash line along with 14 home runs, 14 steals and 30 runs scored in 202 at-bats. Defensively, the center fielder ranks in the 100th percentile for Baseball Savant‘s Fielding Run Value and he ranks second in MLB in FanGraphs‘ WAR (3.2).

Related: Chicago Cubs eyeing Colorado Rockies’ infielder

Pete Crow-Armstrong stats (ESPN): .287/.319/.589, .908 OPS, 14 home runs, 14 steals, 45 RBI, 40 runs scored, 13 doubles, 3 triples in 202 at-bats

The production at the plate is even more impressive, given he got off to a slow start this season. After posting a .174/.255/.239 slash line with a .494 OPS in his first 12 games, Crow-Armstrong carries a 1.032 OPS with a .321/.340/.692 slash line in his last 39 contests.

The Cubs reportedly are willing to make him a higher offer than their previous proposal, but it might not be enough given his MVP-caliber production this season. However, an extension could have some appeal for a player who isn’t even eligible for arbitration until 2028.