Insider addresses Alex Cora’s job security with Boston Red Sox in 2025

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2025 MLB season, many expected the Boston Red Sox to be the best team in the American League. Now more than 60 games into the season, Boston is several games below the .500 mark, with questions being raised about changes being made.

Despite the team’s poor start this season, USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale writes that manager Alex Cora “is safe” and is in no danger of being fired by the Red Sox anytime soon.

Alex Cora managerial record: 552-486 as Boston Red Sox manager

Boston is currently on pace for its fourth consecutive season without a losing record under Cora. While the club rehired him in 2021 following his suspension for his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, he’s fallen short of the heights reached in his first stint.

The Red Sox signed Cora to a contract extension in July 2024 worth $7 million per season, with the deal extending through the 2027 campaign. Given the strong support he has from both the front office and clubhouse, an in-season firing always seemed unlikely.

With Cora expected to stay in Boston, the immediate question centers around when the team might call up top prospect Roman Anthony. The No. 1 prospect in baseball hit the longest home run at the professional level this season on Saturday, blasting a 497-foot grand slam.

Calling up Anthony would open the door to the club trading All-Star outfielder Jarren Durran, who surfaced in MLB rumors as a potential trade candidate earlier this month. Contenders are also eyeing the Red Sox pitching staff in the event Boston decides to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline.

