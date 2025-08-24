When the Baltimore Orioles signed top prospect Samuel Basallo to an eight-year, $67 million contract extension just days after his MLB debut, speculation emerged about the future of All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman. Now, it appears there’s a chance Rutschman won’t be on the Orioles’ roster for Opening Day 2026.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote that Rutschman will be the biggest position player available on the trade block this winter. Viewed as ‘expendable’ with the Basallo extension, Nightengale said that it should be expected for Rutschman to be playing another team by the start of spring training.

Adley Rutschman stats (ESPN): .227/.310/.373, .684 OPS, 9 home runs, 29 RBI, 16 doubles, 37 runs scored in 208 at-bats

Selected by Baltimore with the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, receiving an $8.1 million signing bonus, Rutschman was poised to be the face of the Orioles’ franchise. He earned an All-MLB First Team selection in 2023, posting an .809 OPS with career highs in RBI (80), home runs (20), and batting average (.277).

While the All-Star catcher’s production dipped in 2024 — .250/.318/.391 with a .709 OPS — he was still viewed as a long-term fixture in the Orioles’ lineup. Now, amid an injury-plagued season that has seen his numbers plummet, it coincides with Basallo thriving in the minor leagues, earning his major-league promotion and a rare contract extension from the Orioles.

Adley Rutschman contract (Spotrac): $5.5 million salary (2025), arbitration eligible (2026-27), MLB free agent in 2028

However, the rumblings about Rutschman potentially being traded came long before the extension. Back in July, there was already buzz that he could be moved with the team’s interest in a contract extension waning.

Unfortunately for Baltimore, it would be trading Rutschman when his value is at an all-time low. The team would still get a premium return given the lack of high-end catchers available and Rutschman’s club-friendly contract for the next two years, but it would still be a disappointing outcome for a franchise and player that both seemed to be ascending two years ago.