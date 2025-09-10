If the Philadelphia Phillies crash and burn in the playoffs for a third consecutive season, there could be a new manager on the bench in 2026. If Rob Thomson is fired, ESPN MLB reporter Buster Olney is revealing a favorite who could replace him.

Thomson took over for Joe Girardi when he was fired in 2022 and led the Phillies to an improbable World Series appearance. Over four seasons, Thomson has a .578 winning percentage (335-245) and is on the verge of leading the Phillies to back-to-back National League East crowns.

But regular season success pales in comparison to what happens in October, and the last two postseasons have seen the Phillies unceremoniously dumped. In the 2023 NLCS, they held series leads of 2-0 and 3-2 before losing their final two games at home to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Last year, NL East rival New York Mets easily dispatched the Phillies in the NLDS 3-1. In both series, the bullpen and offense faltered.

If the same thing happens this October — especially since the field is wide open — questions will be raised about whether Thomson is the right manager to continue leading this Phillies ballclub.

MLB Veteran Emerges as Potential Replacement

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“The Phillies have an older group of players, and if they fall short again, could [owner John] Middleton look for a change? That’s always his prerogative,” writes Olney. “Prior to the 2022 season, Thomson intended to retire at that year’s end—but then Joe Girardi was fired and Thomson was asked to step in. He knows how this works.”

If Thomson does get fired, Olney reveals the Phillies could target Brad Ausmus as their next manager.

“If president of baseball operations David Dombrowski looks for another manager, it’s worth remembering that he hired Brad Ausmus in Detroit and, by all accounts, had a strong working relationship with him. Ausmus is the bench coach with the Yankees now,” reports Olney.

Ausmus — an 18-year MLB veteran who played for the San Diego Padres, Tigers, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers — has a career 386-422 record managing Detroit and the Angels for five seasons.

Thomson is under contract through 2026, but in a World Series-or-bust season, rumors will swirl about his job security this offseason if the Phillies fall short again.