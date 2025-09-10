The Los Angeles Angels could be looking for a new manager in 2026 after 73-year-old Ron Washington underwent quadruple bypass surgery. Washington, who has been out since mid-June and won’t return this season, does want to manage again next year, but his health — and owner Arte Moreno — will determine that. If the Angels do look for a new bench leader, ESPN MLB reporter Buster Olney floated a surprising name.

Washington went 63-99 in his first year managing the Angels in 2024 after losing Shohei Ohtani in free agency to the Los Angeles Dodgers and with Mike Trout playing just 29 games due to injury. Before his health issues sidelined him in June, Washington was 36-38. Under interim manager Ray Montgomery, the Angels are 32-39.

With Washington turning 74 next April and his health issues, the Angels could look for a new long-term manager in 2026. But who would it be?

Moreno’s History Suggests ‘Big Name’ Hire

“In the end, owner Arte Moreno, who is not inclined to defer to his general manager on the biggest decisions, will determine whether the 73-year-old Washington returns to his position,” writes Olney. “… But Moreno’s history of hiring managers suggests that if he doesn’t pick Washington, he’ll want a bigger name. ‘He might be more apt to pick [former Angels manager] Mike Scioscia than some unknown,’ said one rival evaluator.

“Albert Pujols is a big name, but his tenure with the Angels didn’t end well. Would Moreno look past that if he needs a new manager? We’ll see.”

The Angels shocked the baseball world when they signed Pujols to a 10-year, $240 million contract ahead of the 2012 season. Pujols was coming off his second World Series championship with the St. Louis Cardinals and was a nine-time All-Star and three-time National League MVP.

Pujols was expected to help lead the Angels to greatness, but it never happened. During his tenure with the Halos, he made the playoffs just once in 2014. Pujols was never able to live up to expectations as he aged and his body broke down. In 10 seasons, he slashed .256/.311/.758 with a 108 OPS+, 222 home runs and 12.5 bWAR.

Pujols Building Managerial Resume

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Pujols was an instructor at Angels camp during spring training this year, managed Leones del Escogido to the Dominican Professional Baseball League and Caribbean Series titles, and will coach the Dominican Republic in next year’s World Baseball Classic. He said in March that he wants to be an MLB manager one day.

“I’ve always held on to that desire, and if the opportunity is right and they open the door for me, I’ve always said it openly, I want to have the opportunity to be a manager here in the big leagues,” Pujols told MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger. “I think being in Winter League this year, it just gave me the experience that I needed and to learn. And I think it prepared me for the big jump to manage in the big leagues.”

Moreno is not afraid to make a splash as Angels owner, and handing over the managerial reins to Pujols would live up to that billing. If that happens, Moreno is hoping Pujols’ second act goes much better than his first.