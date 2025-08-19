The Milwaukee Brewers remain the hottest team in baseball in August, losing just one game all month, as the Philadelphia Phillies potentially lost their ace for the season due to what could’ve been a life-threatening condition. Here’s how all 30 teams shake out in Sportsnaut’s latest MLB Power Rankings.

**All statistics as of Tuesday, Aug. 19**

1. Milwaukee Brewers (Last week: 1)

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Brewers cannot be stopped. They are 15-1 in August, including a 14-game winning streak. And they’re doing this with Jackson Chourio on the injured list.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (Last week: 3)

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers were out of first place in the National League for the first time since April 27 heading into Friday’s three-game series against the San Diego Padres. A sweep later, they’re once again atop the division.

3. Detroit Tigers (Last week: 7)

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

It wasn’t a much-ballyhooed move on July 31, but the Detroit Tigers acquiring reliever Kyle Finnegan from the Washington Nationals has become one of the better trade deadline moves. In his first seven appearances with Detroit, Finnegan hasn’t allowed an earned run in 7 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and recording four saves.

4. Toronto Blue Jays (Last week: 5)

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays suffered an injury scare with All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He had to leave Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after doing a split stretching for a ball at first. In 16 August games, Vladdy Jr. has a 1.083 OPS and six home runs for the AL East-leading Blue Jays.

5. Philadelphia Phillies (Last week: 2)

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Phillies suffered a damaging blow to their World Series hopes as ace Zack Wheeler underwent surgery Monday for a blood clot near his right shoulder. There is no timetable for his return. Wheeler was a Cy Young candidate, leading the NL in strikeouts (195), WHIP (0.935) and strikeouts per nine (11.7), along with a 2.71 ERA.

6. Chicago Cubs (Last week: 6)

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs are benching Kyle Tucker amid a brutal slump. After playing like an MVP candidate earlier in the season, things turned after the All-Star break as he’s hitting .182 with a .572 OPS and just one home run, with the Wrigley Field faithful even booing the future free agent prize.

7. San Diego Padres (Last week: 8)

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

After being kings of the NL West for a day, the Padres were immediately swept in a three-game series by the Dodgers. Pitcher Michael King also went back on the IL — this time with knee inflammation — just one start after returning from a thoracic nerve injury to his right pitching shoulder.

8. Houston Astros (Last week: 9)

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros could soon get a boost to their lineup as slugger Yordan Alvarez — who has been out since May 2 with a fractured right hand and inflammation — has begun a minor league rehab assignment. But while Alvarez nears a return, the Astros suffered a bullpen blow as Josh Hader is down with a left shoulder capsule sprain. He will likely miss the rest of the regular season but could potentially return for the playoffs.

9. Seattle Mariners (Last week: 4)

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Should the Seattle Mariners be concerned about Eugenio Suarez? Their biggest trade deadline acquisition has struggled at the plate. In 17 games since returning to Seattle, the All-Star third baseman is slashing just .141/.188/.266 with two home runs and two doubles.

10. New York Mets (Last week: 13)

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Mets got a much-needed series win against the Mariners over the weekend as they are now 4-11 this month. Their rotation also received a shot in the arm with the debut of top pitching prospect Nolan McLean, who pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings against a talented Seattle lineup, striking out eight while allowing just two hits and walking four.

11. New York Yankees (Last week: 14)

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are looking to right the ship, winning five of their last six games, including sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals on the road. Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge has been on a tear over the last week, posting a 1.188 OPS with a double and two home runs in the last five games.

12. Boston Red Sox (Last week: 10)

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The season came to an abrupt end for one of the Boston Red Sox’s promising rookies. Marcelo Mayer will undergo season-ending right wrist surgery. Mayer is one of a trio of rookies — along with Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell — Boston is counting on to lead them into the future. In 44 games, Mayer hit .228 with an 85 OPS+, four home runs and eight doubles. He should be ready for the start of 2026 spring training.

13. Cincinnati Reds (Last week: 12)

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After taking two of three from the Phillies at home, the Cincinnati Reds were blitzed by the Brewers, losing two of three, including blowing an 8-1 lead in Milwaukee’s 10-8 comeback win. Their rotation also took a hit as rookie Chase Burns was placed on the IL with a flexor strain in his right elbow amid their playoff hunt. The Reds hope he won’t be sidelined long as they sit one game behind the Mets for the final Wild Card spot.

14. Kansas City Royals (Last week: 17)

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Royals aren’t going away. They’ve won six of their last seven games, including sweeping the Chicago White Sox, and are only 3.5 games behind the Red Sox for the final Wild Card spot.

15. Cleveland Guardians (Last week: 11)

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Guardians’ playoff hopes took a big hit over the weekend after they were swept by the lowly Atlanta Braves in a three-game series. Before that, they had won 11 of 15 games. The Guardians are currently three games out of the last AL Wild Card spot.

16. Tampa Bay Rays (Last week: 20)

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero has been on a hot streak this month. The first-time All-Star has eight home runs and a 1.057 OPS in August. Overall, he’s slashing .258/.298/.528 with 35 home runs and a 125 OPS+.

17. Texas Rangers (Last week: 16)

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Texas Rangers’ playoff hopes have taken a beating as they have lost eight of their last 10 games. They sit two games under .500 (62-64) and are six games out of the last AL Wild Card spot.

18. St. Louis Cardinals (Last week: 15)

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Could the St. Louis Cardinals soon be calling up their top prospect? In 26 games since going to Triple-A, 22-year-old infielder JJ Wetherholt is slashing .310/.403/.670 with nine home runs, seven doubles and a triple.

19. San Francisco Giants (Last week: 18)

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee pulled off one of the greatest catches you will ever see, making a tumbling grab by securing the ball between his knees off the bat of Rays’ Yandy Diaz. It’s been one of the only highlights for San Francisco in August as they are 6-9.

20. Los Angeles Angels (Last week: 22)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Angels surprisingly swept the Dodgers in their three-game Freeway Series, including coming from behind to beat the reigning World Series champions in extra innings. They promptly followed that up by losing two of three to the Athletics.

21. Arizona Diamondbacks (Last week: 21)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Controversy is swirling around Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte as teammates were reportedly upset with him taking days off and then an unplanned trip. It’s gotten so bad that rumors suggest Arizona will look to unload the three-time All-Star this offseason.

22. Atlanta Braves (Last week: 26)

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

After being one of the worst offensive players in the first half, Braves center fielder Michael Harris II has been nearly unstoppable since the All-Star break. In 30 second-half games, Harris has nine home runs — including a grand slam against the Mets last week — eight doubles and three triples, while hitting .398 with a 1.144 OPS.

23. Baltimore Orioles (Last week: 25)

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Orioles finally called up their top prospect Samuel Basallo as he made his MLB debut against the Astros, going 1-for-4 with two RBI.

24. Miami Marlins (Last week: 19)

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Miami Marlins have potentially lost their best hitter for the rest of the season. All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers went down with an oblique strain and is expected to miss several weeks. He’s had a breakout campaign in 2025, hitting 25 home runs with a .912 OPS, 149 OPS+ and 3.5 bWAR.

25. Minnesota Twins (Last week: 23)

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

If you thought things weren’t bad enough for the Minnesota Twins after their trade-deadline sell-off, think again. The Pohlad family, who own the Twins, have decided not to sell the team even though they were originally seeking buyers. Twins fans were hoping for a fresh start with new owners who would put money behind the team instead of the penny-pinching Pohlads.

26. Athletics (Last week: 24)

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Athletics’ Nick Kurtz is on his way to winning AL Rookie of the Year. He’s hitting .306 with a 1.025 OPS, 178 OPS+ and 25 home runs.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (Last week: 27)

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Could the Pittsburgh Pirates inexplicably hurt Paul Skenes’ chances of winning his first Cy Young? MLB.com’s Will Leitch reports the team wants to limit Skenes to 200 innings this year and he’s already at 154. The Pirates could potentially forgo Skenes’ final couple starts, games where he could add to his Cy Young numbers.

28. Washington Nationals (Last week: 28)

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Nationals rookie Dylan Crews returned to the lineup last week after missing nearly three months with a strained left oblique. He’s looking for a strong finish after struggling with a .196 average and .620 OPS before going down.

29. Chicago White Sox (Last week: 29)

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The White Sox lost two of three to the Tigers last week before getting swept by the Royals over the weekend.

30. Colorado Rockies (Last week: 30)

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Kudos to the Colorado Rockies for walking it off against the Dodgers on Monday night.