MLB Starting Pitcher Power Rankings Week 1: Cincinnati Reds Ace Leading The Pack

Cincinnati Reds phenom Hunter Greene headlines our MLB Pitcher Power Rankings, with several surprise arms climbing the list through mid-April. Here’s how the top hurlers stack up.

**All stats as of Thursday, April 17**

1. Hunter Greene

Greene has been virtually untouchable to open the season. The Reds ace leads MLB in pitcher bWAR (1.5) and lowest WHIP (0.578), while topping the National League in ERA (0.98), ERA+ (435), and hits per nine innings (3.9). After making his first All-Star team in 2024, Greene’s dominant start has him positioned as an early Cy Young frontrunner.

2. Cole Ragans

The Kansas City Royals ace continues the dominance that earned him fourth place in 2024’s AL Cy Young voting. Cole Ragans currently leads MLB in total strikeouts (34) and K/9 (12.9). His whiff percentage sits in the 94th percentile at 36.4%, complemented by a stellar 1.31 FIP.

3. Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert has emerged as the ace of the Seattle Mariners’ formidable pitching staff, posting an AL-best 0.662 WHIP. He’s allowing just 4.4 hits per game while striking out 12.7 batters per nine innings. His whiff and strikeout percentages both rank in the top 4% of all MLB pitchers.

4. Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes gives Pittsburgh Pirates fans something to cheer about every fifth day. Last year’s NL Rookie of the Year and third-place Cy Young finisher leads the NL in FIP (1.35) and strikeouts per walk (8.67). Through four starts, he has yet to surrender a home run.

5. Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt’s scorching start comes as a surprise after his modest 2024 campaign (4.16 ERA, 8.8 K/9). The Toronto Blue Jays veteran currently leads MLB in ERA (0.77), ERA+ (520), and FIP (0.98), without allowing a single home run. Whether he can maintain this pace remains in question, but he ranks among the season’s best arms through mid-April.

6. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ $325 million investment is paying dividends. Yoshinobu Yamamoto boasts a 1.23 ERA, 309 ERA+, 2.59 FIP, and 0.909 WHIP while striking out 11.5 batters per nine innings. His strikeout rate places in the top 10% league-wide, and his exceptional 66.7% groundball rate sits in the 95th percentile.

7. Garrett Crochet

Garrett Crochet has delivered everything the Boston Red Sox hoped for when acquiring him from the Chicago White Sox. In his last outing, he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning against his former team. Through four starts, Crochet has posted a 1.38 ERA, 300 ERA+, 0.885 WHIP, and 2.27 FIP with 28 strikeouts across 26 innings. Of 63 balls put in play against him, only five have been barreled.

8. Tyler Mahle

Despite sharing a rotation with Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle has established himself as the Texas Rangers’ most effective starter. He’s yielding an MLB-low 3.7 hits per nine innings and hasn’t surrendered a home run. Mahle currently sports a 0.92 ERA, 422 ERA+, 2.23 FIP, and 0.864 WHIP.

9. Shane Baz

Shane Baz has been electric for the Tampa Bay Rays. The 25-year-old’s 97 mph fastball velocity ranks in the top 10%, and his 38% strikeout rate sits in the 96th percentile. Baz is fanning 12.8 batters per nine innings while maintaining a 1.42 ERA, 280 ERA+, 2.15 FIP, and 0.842 WHIP.

10. Jesus Luzardo

In a Philadelphia Phillies rotation featuring Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, it’s the newly acquired Luzardo who has shined brightest. The former Miami Marlins lefty is showcasing his former prospect pedigree with a 96.1 mph average fastball and 31.9% strikeout rate. Luzardo has compiled a 2.31 ERA, 172 ERA+, and 1.97 FIP through his first four starts.