5 Massive June 2025 Series Matchups That Could Upend MLB Standings

This June, five pivotal series don’t just matter for the standings; they could determine who plays in October’s pennant race.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (34-21) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (31-24) (6/4-6/6)

The Dodgers hold a slim lead in the NL West of only 3 games. They will face the Cardinals after playing the Mets and Yankees in back-to-back series, where wins won’t come easily.

Winning this series against St.Louis will be crucial for their standing going into the rest of June.

The Cardinals are currently 3 games back from first place in the NL Central. A sweep by the Dodgers would be a crushing blow to their playoff chances and current chase for the top spot in their division.

2. Boston Red Sox (27-30) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (27-27) (6/9 – 6/11)

The Red Sox and Rays are both within a short reach of holding an AL Wild Card spot. Winning this series would be a huge step forward towards their playoff aspirations, helping them significantly climb the rankings.

The AL standings are tight, with 6 American League teams currently just on the outside looking in. N

either Boston nor Tampa can afford to get swept in this series, as they will plummet to the bottom of the race. A one-sided series and the standings could be quite shaken up.

3. San Francisco Giants (31-24) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (34-21) (6/13 – 6/15)

This historic rivalry takes stage in the middle of June. The Dodgers are the heavy favorites to not only win the World Series again but also to easily win the NL West.

The Giants, however, only trail LA by 3 games in the division and have had a surprisingly successful start to the season.

Tensions are always high when it’s The Bay vs LA, but this series is particularly crucial as first place in the NL West will likely be at stake.

4. Detroit Tigers (36-20) vs. Minnesota Twins (30-24) (6/14 – 6/16)

The upcoming three-game series between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins is shaping up to be a pivotal AL Central showdown.

With the Tigers holding a rather comfortable 5-game lead at the top of the division, the Twins have a crucial opportunity to close the gap and shift the momentum in their favor.

For Detroit, a strong showing would further solidify their status as division frontrunners. For Minnesota, they will look to prove they belong in the postseason conversation and maintain their current Wild Card spot.

5. Seattle Mariners (30-23) vs. Houston Astros (29-25) (6/14 – 6/16)

The Mariners and Astros are set to clash in a critical AL West series with both teams aiming for control of the tightest division in the American League.

The Mariners currently hold a slight edge, a 1.5-game lead, but the Astros, with their playoff-tested roster, are seemingly gaining momentum.

With just a few games separating multiple teams in the division standings, this series could significantly impact the division race and set the tone heading into the summer stretch. Expect playoff-level intensity as each team looks to make a statement in a crowded AL West.