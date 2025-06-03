MLB insider warns Arizona Diamondbacks are ‘screwed’ if Corbin Burnes misses significant time

Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks are dealing with a potentially serious injury to ace Corbin Burnes. The former Cy Young winner left Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals early due to right elbow tightness. If he’s out for an extended period, an MLB insider says the Diamondbacks will be “screwed.”

Following an at-bat against Washington’s C.J. Abrams in the top of the fifth inning where his fastball velocity dropped three miles per hour, Burnes motioned to the bench for the trainer and immediately left the game.

“It just got to the point where the tightness was just too much,” Burnes told reporters after Arizona’s 3-1 win, including MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert. “I waved them out and didn’t feel like we needed to push any farther. So hopefully, we caught it early. Hopefully, it’s not bad, but we’ll see.”

Corbin Burnes just left his start for Arizona after an apparent arm injury. His cutter velocity had dipped two to three ticks before that. pic.twitter.com/z1ktHvURRJ — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 1, 2025

Burnes is receiving an MRI today to determine the severity of the injury.

With the Diamondbacks mired in fourth place with a 28-31 record, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, former general manager of the Cincinnati Reds and Nationals, has a dire warning if Burnes misses significant time.

“They don’t have the pitching to come back. When you look at their offense, they’re fourth in baseball of the 30 teams in runs scored, in home runs and OPS. They don’t pitch,” Bowden said on the “Foul Territory” podcast. “Corbin Burnes is their best pitcher with an ERA under three. If Corbin Burnes needs Tommy John or is out for the year and needs some kind of surgery, they’re screwed, their season’s over.”

"If Corbin Burnes needs Tommy John or is out for the year and needs some kind of surgery, they're screwed."@JimBowdenGM says the D'backs could become co-headliners with the Orioles at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/YF2quNJUqK — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 2, 2025

Arizona’s pitching ranks 25th in ERA (4.81) and earned runs allowed (281), and 20th in batting average allowed (.249).

If the Diamondbacks can’t get back into the playoff race by the trade deadline, Bowden believes they should trade pitchers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, who will both be free agents at the end of the season. Gallen, a former All-Star, is struggling this season with a 3-7 record, 5.54 ERA, an NL-leading 32 walks and 1.395 WHIP, while Kelly is 5-2 with a 3.78 ERA and 1.058 WHIP.

“You shop those two starters. There’s not a lot of starters who are going to be available at this deadline,” noted Bowden, adding that Arizona should also try to move first baseman Josh Naylor and reliever Shelby Miller.

Bowden also compares this situation to the Baltimore Orioles — two teams that should sell at the deadline to immediately improve for 2026.

“If those two teams sell at the deadline like they should, both of those teams can quickly fix it in the offseason and be right back in it next year in a really good spot,” said Bowden. “This can really be a great opportunity for both of those franchises to do a quick reboot come July.”

The Diamondbacks are two seasons removed from a World Series appearance. While it seems unlikely in 2025, if they can reload their pitching staff for 2026, they have as good a shot as any to make it back.