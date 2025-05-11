MLB insider squashes immediate Luis Robert trade rumors to New York Mets

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

When star players become available, the New York Mets are often one of the first teams mentioned as possible suitors. That’s the case with Chicago White Sox All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr, who’s reportedly on the trade block.

The early reports linked Robert to the Mets, yet MLB Network’s Jon Heyman indicates that a trade is not close at this time.

“Regarding recent rumors, there’s nothing hot at the moment with the Mets and Luis Robert. They’ve checked on him in the past. CF isn’t a necessity but a potential area of interest down the road.” Jon Heyman on Luis Robert trade

Robert is hitting just .186 this season, but he does have five home runs and 15 stolen bases in 37 games. Still, with an OPS of .619 and an OPS+ of 79, Robert hasn’t shown any signs of breaking out of his slump after making his lone All-Star appearance in 2023.

Thus, Robert is likely available, yet the White Sox could be hesitant to sell low on a player who once flashed superstar potential. Earning $15 million in 2025, Robert has a $20 million club option to remain with the White Sox for the next two years, yet Chicago may view that as too rich for their blood for a struggling player.

Ultimately, one of the biggest sticking points during negotiations could be how much money the team that acquires Robert is willing to pay. That will have a direct impact on what type of prospect the White Sox could get in return.

Related: MLB rumors: St. Louis Cardinals pitcher could be one of most coveted players at trade deadline