MLB Hitter Power Rankings Week 1: Aaron Judge Leads Pack Amid Blazing Start To Season

The top spot in Sportsnaut’s MLB Hitter Power Rankings holds no surprises as New York Yankees star Aaron Judge continues his assault on opposing pitchers in the early weeks of the season. Let’s examine who else made the cut in Week 1’s elite list.

**All stats are through Wednesday, April 16**

1. Aaron Judge

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge currently leads all of baseball in hits (27), batting average (.409), on-base percentage (.519), slugging (.803), OPS (1.322), OPS+ (279), total bases (53), and bWAR (1.6). The Yankees slugger has also belted seven home runs, added five doubles, and paces the American League with 20 runs scored. His dominance at the plate makes him the clear frontrunner among MLB hitters.

2. Pete Alonso

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has ignited the New York offense with his hot start. He leads the National League in slugging (.730), OPS (1.205), and OPS+ (245), while contributing five home runs, eight doubles, and 21 RBI. His production has helped propel the Mets to an early NL East lead.

3. Tyler Soderstrom

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom is experiencing a breakthrough campaign. The 2020 first-round selection tops MLB with eight home runs, complemented by a 1.101 OPS and 223 OPS+. His contact quality impresses with a 20.4% barrel rate and 92.8 mph average exit velocity.

4. Corbin Carroll

Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Corbin Carroll has dispelled concerns about last season’s struggles. The 2023 National League Rookie of the Year leads the NL in total bases (51) and shares the league lead in home runs (6), while posting a 1.108 OPS and 207 OPS+. The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder has also racked up seven doubles in the young season.

5. Jonathan Aranda

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda is emerging as one of the game’s premier hitters. Of his 19 hits, 10 have gone for extra bases—three homers and seven doubles. Aranda’s hard-hit rate and barrel percentage rank in the 95th percentile, while his average exit velocity sits in the 98th percentile.

6. Fernando Tatis Jr.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Fernando Tatis Jr. powers the San Diego Padres offense with an NL-leading six home runs, accompanied by a 1.048 OPS and 195 OPS+. He’s drawn 10 walks, scored 16 runs, and swiped six bases. His 93.7 mph exit velocity places him in the top 8% of MLB hitters.

7. Kyle Tucker

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Kyle Tucker builds a case for a massive offseason payday with his strong 2025 start. He’s slashing .301/.410/.578 with a 183 OPS+, five homers, eight doubles, 19 runs scored, and an MLB-best 16 walks. His contributions have helped the Chicago Cubs claim the NL Central lead.

8. Kyle Schwarber

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kyle Schwarber provides stability in an otherwise inconsistent Philadelphia Phillies offense. The 32-year-old designated hitter has launched six homers, with a 1.014 OPS and 186 OPS+. His 18.5% walk rate impresses, while his hard-hit percentage ranks in the top 3% league-wide. Schwarber enters free agency after this season.

9. Shohei Ohtani

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

No elite hitter list would be complete without reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani. He leads baseball with 21 runs scored and has crushed six home runs. His season numbers include a .930 OPS and 167 OPS+.

10. Jung Hoo Lee

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

A healthy Jung Hoo Lee demonstrates why the San Francisco Giants invested six years and $113 million before the 2024 season. After being limited to 37 games last year, Lee has exploded in 2025, pacing MLB with 10 doubles while adding three homers, a 1.042 OPS, and 201 OPS+.